KANKAKEE — When Thornwood walked into Kankakee High School on Wednesday night, the Kays girls basketball team knew it was in for a tough matchup. While the Kays had seen their share of wins and losses this season, the Thunderbirds had been undefeated in Southland Athletic Conference action, sitting at 3-0 in the SAC.

Although Kankakee managed to hang tight against its conference foe early on by only taking a 16-15 deficit into the second frame, the Kays weren't able to slow down the Thunderbirds' offense, leaving them to take a 58-35 defeat at home.

“I was looking forward to us going on a three-game winning streak, but stuff happens,” Kankakee freshman point guard Kanai Jackson said. “We play tomorrow, so we can win then and fix our mistakes.

