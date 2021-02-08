Multiple local schools will be looking to claim the 2021 Illinois Central Eight Conference championship crown after Lisle finished the 2019-20 season almost perfect, going 13-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference to best Reed-Custer by one game to win the ICE championship last season.
Reed-Custer ready to contend again
In her first season as head coach, Shelby Zwolinski plans to have Reed-Custer back into championship contention after her squad finished at 22-10, which included a regional title appearance and that second-place conference finish.
The Comets will lean on one of their seven seniors in Daniele Cherry, who was an all-conference and Daily Journal All-Area player last season after she averaged 9.3 points and three boards per game.
Reed-Custer will have to increase its offensive production without former three-year starters Kylie Balgemann and Jaden Christian. Balgemann averaged 6.5 points per game last season, and Christian totaled more than 1,000 points in her Comets career.
“We are ready to be a top contender again in the ICE conference,” Zwolinski said. “We graduated four senior starters last season but have [seven] returning seniors [who] are ready to take our team to the next level of play on both sides of the court. The addition of one senior, three juniors and three sophomores will allow us to have a strong, deep bench.
Herscher returns with veteran experience
Last season, the Tigers finished 14-17 and 5-9 in conference under head coach Philip Peacock. This year, the Tigers will be without star Mya Johanson, who was a three-year varsity starter who gobbled up several local and statewide accolades before heading to the University of Denver.
Luckily, the Tigers will bring back four starters from last year’s roster in Macey Moore, Lacy Grigas, Haley Wagner and Emelia Schafer.
“We are looking forward to this season, with four returning starters and a few ladies with significant experience as subs,” Peacock said. “Losing players like Mya Johanson and Mia Ruder [to a season-ending injury in the fall] is impossible to replace. But as a collective, these ladies are excited to show what they can do and could very well surprise a lot of teams this season.”
Coalers look to lean on their depth
Coal City struggled to a degree in its 2019-20 season with a 7-22 overall record and 3-11 in the ICE under head coach Brad Schmitt.
The Coalers will lean heavily on returning guard Hayleigh Roach, who averaged 6.7 points per game last season and showed massive strides as the season progressed. Also look for sophomore Audrey Cooper to fill the void at point guard this season as the Coalers’ floor general.
In total, Coal City will have 10 upperclassmen and only two underclassmen this season, and all of them are expected to contribute.
“I think we have numerous kids who are going to need to step up and contribute in our shortened season,” Schmitt said. “We don’t have a main scorer at this time, but we do have numerous girls who are capable of scoring each night.
“I think if we keep the philosophy of everybody do a little, it will end up being a lot, [and] we will be able to compete at the level we expect.”
Blue Devils ready to reload with youth
Peotone finished last season strong, totaling 21 wins and a third-place finish in conference after going 11-3 in the division, thanks to a senior class that will be remembered for years to come
The Blue Devils lost three varsity starters to graduation — Mae Graffeo, Courtney Burks and McKenna Evans — who were all either all-conference or Daily Journal All-Area players during their years at Peotone.
This season, they will bring back key seniors Mallory Ashline, Lauren Hamann, Emma Herder and Grace O’Boyle and juniors Danielle Piper and Delaney Balmer.
On top of their returning players, the Blue Devils also will be moving underclassmen Mady Kibelkis, Jenna Hunter, Marissa Velasco and Madi Schroeder up to the varsity level.
“We have a dedicated group of players with limited varsity experience who are competing and learning how to play together,” Peotone head coach Steve Strough said. “We have had some spirited practices so far as we are experimenting with many different lineups. We have some versatility on our roster, and it will be interesting to see how we grow and develop throughout the season.”
Panthers continuing to build under Stritar
Heading into her fourth year as the Manteno head girls basketball coach, Bethany Stritar believes the Panthers are ready to take the next step after finishing 6-23 (0-14 Conference) overall last season.
“I’m looking at this season as an opportunity to take one more step to being a team that’s more competitive within our conference,” Stritar said. “We have two seniors on the roster this year and five returning juniors with lots of experience at the varsity level. Add the energy of our younger players, and we can develop a solid team over this year and next.”
Although Manteno lost two of its former all-conference players in Kenna Selk and Maddie Lacer, the Panthers will be bringing back two outside threats in Chloee and Gianna Boros.
Both Boros girls will look to be consistent threats from 3-point land this season. Both shot about 30 percent from deep last season. In addition, look for Ashtyn Wischnowski to take a lead role for Manteno on the frontline.
Wilmington in mini rebuild
The Wildcats are in for a total rebuild after they lost six seniors — Megan Mann, Chloe Sanford, Michelle Gramlich, Claire Rink, Faith Mendoza and Jordyn Reents — from last year’s roster.
Wilmington finished 2019 with an 15-13 overall record, including a 7-7 record in conference, which was good enough for fourth place in the division. Coach Eric Dillon could not immediately be reached for comment.
