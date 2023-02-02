KANKAKEE — With a chance to take sole possession of first place within the River Valley Conference with a road victory against Grace Christian on Thursday evening, the Dragons knew they'd have to lean on the talents of their dynamic duo — Delaney Panozzo and Brooke Veldhuizen — in order to get the job done.

Going up against one of the nation's leading shot blockers, Crusader forward Alexa Doty (8.3 blocks per game), Panozzo and Veldhuizen came up in the clutch by scoring 13 of the Dragons' 14 total fourth quarter points that helped erase a 31-24 deficit halfway through the final frame and give their squad a 39-33 road victory.

"They [Panozzo and Veldhuizen] both came up big at the end," Grant Park head coach Tim Thompson said. "...They were really good, and they've been good all season for us. They definitely came up big when we needed it tonight."

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you