GRANVILLE — Gardner-South Wilmington girls basketball coach has been spending the last week savoring all the moments and memories he possibly could of the end of the Panthers' winningest season in school history, knowing that in the sectional stage of the postseason, any game could be the Panthers' last.
That final game for Leigh and the team came in Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Putnam County Sectional Championship in Granville, where the Panthers were no match for Anna Griffin and Aurora Christian, who left Granville with a 62-29 win and a sectional championship.
Meanwhile, the Panthers left with a final record of 28-5 and the memories that Leigh and the team have been hoarding.
“It's bittersweet just because I've had many many talks with reporters in the last couple days and just talking about how I'm trying to enjoy it because it does end abruptly like this," Leigh said. "Just processing it, it's gonna take a few days."
In order to advance to the program's first Elite Eight and upset Aurora Christian, the sixth-ranked team in the IHSA Class 1A AP Poll entering postseason play, the Panthers knew that putting a stop to walking double-double Anna Griffin would be the biggest key to victory.
From the opening tip, Griffin made it clear there was no stopping her. The 6-foot-1 forward outscored the Panthers on her own in the first quarter and matched their entire offensive output on the night, finishing with a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Griffin scored the first seven points of the game and had 12 after a first quarter in which the Eagles led 20-10.
Leigh said that no matter what the Panthers tried, whether it was a man-to-man or zone defense, they couldn't find a way to consistently stop Griffin and her teammates.
"I feel like almost I'm inadequate as a coach because I don't know what to tell my girls," Leigh said. "We knew they were quick but we didn't know they were that quick.
"Whether we went man-to-man or zone, it didn't matter tonight."
A few late Panthers buckets gave them a brief jolt at the end of the first, but when the second quarter came around, the Eagles turned it up a notch, scoring the first 16 points of the quarter before a Madelyn Storm bucket stopped the bleeding with just over a minute left in the half. But the damage had already been done, as the Panthers hit the half with a 39-12 deficit and rarely got much closer in the second half.
No matter how wide the margin got, the Panthers never let up, their tenacious play on both sides of the court oozing until the final buzzer. For senior four-year starter Kaitlynn Kavanaugh and her four classmates, it was important to play their prep careers out with the same intensity they employed throughout.
"We knew this could potentially be our last game, and we were like, 'If we're gonna go out, let's go out with a bang,'" Kavanaugh said. "We knew we needed to work as hard as we could."
Kavanaugh, who scored seven points, ended her high school basketball career as the most accomplished player in program history, a River Valley Conference Player of the Year last year and multi-time all-conference and Daily Journal All-Area selection.
After sinking a pair of free-throws with roughly three minutes ticking down on the running clock and a substitute waiting for her, she knew her free-throws would be her last action as a high school basketball player.
"When I looked up and it was a running clock with four and a half minutes left, I knew these were going to be my last few minutes on the court," Kavanaugh said. "In my head I was like, 'This will be your very last free-throw on the court, you need to put this in,' because I knew it was going to be my last time."
For Leigh, ending the season with a team that boasted five players with at least three years of significant varsity experience isn't going to be an easy task.
"It's tough to try and turn that page because I've been with these girls for four years," Leigh said. "It's gonna be weird to not have them because I've relied on them so much."
Point guard Abby Beck scored a team-high eight points and is one of five juniors set to return next year. She echoed Leigh's sentiments that leaving the locker room with the seniors for the last time was a bitter pill to swallow.
"The bonds we've built over the past year, it's kind of like a family," Beck said. "It's emotional because you know they're about to leave and it's the last time you're ever gonna play with them."
