The storybook season the Gardner-South Wilmington girls basketball team is having this winter was met with another thrilling twist Monday, as the Panthers earned a 41-40 victory over Newark in the IHSA Class 1A Putnam County Sectional Semifinals in Granville.
In a game the Panthers led by a possession or two for most of, before a late Newark surge had the teams trading leads for the fourth, Monday’s contest came down to the final 10 seconds of the game.
Panthers star forward Kaitlynn Kavanaugh was fouled with 10 seconds on the clock and the Panthers chasing a 40-39 margin. The defending River Valley Conference Player of the Year calmly hit both free-throws to put the Panthers ahead by the eventual final score..
“She’s our best free-throw shooter,” Panthers coach Adam Leigh said of Kavanaugh. “We knew the referees were calling it tight in the post and that if [Kavanaugh] didn’t get a shot, we were in the double bonus.
“We wanted it in her hands and it worked out because she made both.”
On the ensuing possession, Newark turned it over to the Panthers with just under two seconds left. A Newark steal on the in-bounds pass gave the Panthers a short second of concern before a buzzer-beating attempt was no good.
With the win, the Panthers improved to 28-4, avenging one of those four losses, a 15-point loss to Newark earlier this month. More importantly, the win advanced the team to Thursday’s sectional championship game against Aurora Christian, giving the team a shot at its first-ever sectional championship when the two teams square off back in Granville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“I’m trying to take it day by day because I don’t want to miss out on these memories,” Leigh said of the school’s historic season, one that has seen them pile up the most wins in school history. “These seasons are so few and far between, so I’m enjoying it and making sure the girls realize how special of a group they are.”
