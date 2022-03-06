As the girls basketball season came to a statewide end with the IHSA State Finals at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena over the weekend, the final all-conference ballots were cast as well, and by the time the votes were tallied, 56 area girls basketball players across six conferences earned all-conference recognition, including 30 first-team selections.
SouthWest Suburban Conference
First Team: Ellie Haggard (Bradley-Bourbonnais, sophomore)
Southland Athletic Conference
First Team: Avery Jackson (Kankakee, senior); Nikkel Johnson (Kankakee, sophomore)
Metro Suburban Conference
First Team: Kendell Lade (Bishop McNamara, junior); Mallory O'Connor (Bishop McNamara, senior)
Illinois Central Eight Conference
First Team: Molly Stiles (Coal City, senior); Makayla Henline (Coal City, sophomore); Macey Moore (Herscher, junior); Mia Ruder (Herscher, senior); Kylie Saathoff (Manteno, junior); Drew Hosselton (Manteno, junior); Mady Kibelkis (Peotone, junior); Madi Schroeder (Peotone, sophomore); Jenna Hunter (Peotone, junior); Brooklyn Harding (Reed-Custer, junior); Anna Liaromatis (Wilmington, senior); Lexi Liaromatis (Wilmington, sophomore)
Special Mention: Grace Sundeen (Manteno, sophomore); Mya Beard (Reed-Custer, sophomore); Laci Newbrough (Reed-Custer, junior)
River Valley Conference
Player of the Year: Abby Shepard (Beecher, senior)
First Team: Addison Fair (Gardner-South Wilmington, sophomore); Delaney Panozzo (Grant Park, junior); Morgan McDermott (Beecher, junior); Brooke Veldhuizen (Grant Park, junior); Alexa Doty (Grace Christian, junior); Paiton Lareau (Donovan-St. Anne, junior); Alana Gray (Central, junior); Rhiannon Saller (Beecher, senior); Melina Schuette (Tri-Point, senior)
Second Team: Kyra Cathcart (Tri-Point, junior); Natalie Dalton (Grace Christian, sophomore); Allison Cox (Central, senior); Gracie Schroeder (Central, freshman); Vaneza Ortiz (Momence, sophomore); Cheyanna Stluka (Beecher, senior); Hannah Balcom (Gardner-South Wilmington, freshman)
Special Mention: Talia Messana (Beecher, senior); Emma Skeen (Central, junior); Claire Miller (Donovan-St. Anne, senior); Riley Klinger (Gardner-South Wilmington, senior); Ella Reynolds (Grace Christian, junior); Andi Dotson (Grant Park, senior); Britta Lindgren (Momence, junior); Lainey Bertrand (Tri-Point, junior)
Vermillion Valley Conference
First Team: Mikayla Knake (Cissna Park, junior); Allie Hoy (Watseka, senior); Sydney McTaggart (Watseka, senior)
Special Mention: Shea Small (Iroquois West, junior); Hunter Mowrey (Milford, sophomore)
Honorable Mention: Emma Morrical (Cissna Park, senior); Destiny Thomas (Iroquois West, senior); Brynlee Wright (Milford, junior); Claire Curry (Watseka, senior)
Tri-Valley Conference
Second Team: Brooke Vigna (Dwight, senior)
Third Team: Kassy Kodat (Dwight, sophomore)
