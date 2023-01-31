COAL CITY — Mia Ferrias never forgot how last month's Coal City girls basketball game at Herscher ended  — with her missing a 3-point shot in the final seconds of a 42-39 loss in Herscher.

When the two teams met up again in Coal City Monday, Ferrias did all she could to get her revenge, sinking six 3-pointers on her way to a 31-point night that helped the Coalers to overtime, where Makenzie Henline drew a charge, recorded a steal and made a pair of free-throws to help wrap up a 63-60 overtime win for Coal City in a battle between two teams that entered the night tied for second in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

"That was tough," Ferrias recalled of the first meeting in Herscher. "Winning this feels nice."

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

