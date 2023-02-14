BRADLEY —  The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School girls basketball team said goodbye to their seniors on Monday night, following a tough 52-41 loss to East Moline in the IHSA Class 4A Regional semifinals.

The Boilermakers knew it would be a difficult fight against the Lady Panthers, whose roster boasts a much bigger and experienced team.

"We had a gameplan the entire game, the difference in the game was that in the first half, we hit shots and in the second, we didn’t,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Liz Swindle said. “We’re going to miss our seniors for sure, and we’re going to have to figure out how to fill those gaps next year.”

