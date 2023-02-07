CISSNA PARK — Two of the area’s top pound-for-pound teams this season gathered in Cissna Park Monday night for a late-season clash of two of the top three teams in the Vermilion Valley Conference when the Timberwolves hosted Watseka in a rivalry matchup in their regular season finale.
And, after celebrating their four seniors with a pregame senior night ceremony, the Timberwolves held a steady lead for three quarters before erupting in the fourth to earn a 65-44 win.
The Timberwolves finished the regular season with a 25-5 record, including an 11-1 mark in the VVC, good for second. Watseka dropped to 21-7 (8-2, third in the VVC).
Holding a lead between four and eight points for much of the night, the Timberwolves were able to pull away slightly to take a 46-35 lead into the fourth. But rather than late the Warriors close back in like the first two instances in which the lead grew to double digits — Watseka cut its deficit to four points each of the first two times it found itself down by at least 10 points — the Timberwolves were able to close the door with a dominant defensive fourth quarter. Led by four fourth-quarter steals from Addison Lucht, the Timberwolves outscored the Warriors 19-9 in the final frame to ensure their win.
“It seems like the last few games our defense is what we’ve been able to rely on, and going into the third quarter already having allowed 30-something points was kind of uncharacteristic of us,” Cissna Park coach Anthony Videka said. “You’ve got to give credit to Watseka — they’re a good team and coach [Barry] Bauer has them running the offense and playing at a high level.
“I think the girls dug in on defense for us, whether we switched to zone or man[-to-man].”
While the Cissna Park defense put the clamps on late, it was the Timberwolves’ offense, one of just two in the area to average at least 50 points per game (50.4, second in the area to Peotone’s 56.0), that got them going. With a focal point of feeding their forwards, the Timberwolves established an early precedent with Gwen Chatteron and Brooklynn Stadeli to get the ball inside for easy looks in close. Stadeli finished the night with a game-high 17 points, her third-straight game in double figures.
“These last couple of weeks she’s started putting it together,” Videka said of Stadelli. “But tonight I feel like it started with Gwen Chatterton, she was huge in the post for us.
“Tricia [Karras] and Riley [Maul] do a good job for us too, Tricia going between the guard and post spots for us a bit, and she did a good job early on with getting [Chatterton] the ball a few times to get us going,” he added. “I’m proud of all four of our post players, they did a good job.”
Lucht finished the night with 16 points of her own, 10 of them in the fourth quarter. The freshman phenom said that as the season has gone on, the team has made more of an effort to get their offense going from the post, which has been paying dividends.
“Brooklyn had a great game — she’s really been playing well for us the past few games and we’ve really been stressing that in practice,” Lucht said. “The first half of the season we were a guard-dominant team, so we’ve been working to get the ball inside more and get them going.
“It gets the guards more space for 3s and things.”
And despite allowing the Warriors to stick around for much of the night, Lucht and her teammates knew they had to slam the door shut the way they did down the stretch.
“We just had to close the door in the fourth quarter and not let them have any hope,” Lucht said. “That just gave our team confidence.
“We knew we had more in the tank and we just had to keep pushing.”
Lucht was joined by the Timberwolves’ four seniors — Chatterton, Karras, Maul and Mikayla Knake — in the starting lineup. For Knake, a four-year starting guard who earned a pair of Daily Journal All-Area nods the past two years and a third-team spot on last year’s Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State team, playing in her final home game was a surreal experience, but she hopes to be far from having played her final high school basketball game.
“I’ve really tried to let it sink in, but the more I think about it, it still doesn’t seem real,” Knake said. “I almost got emotional in the locker room, but we’ve still got a ways to go, especially if we get to where we want to get to this year [in the postseason].”
While the Timberwolves wrapped up their regular season Monday night, the Warriors have a pair of games left this week to round out their regular season. They’ve been shorthanded for much of the year without starters Elena Newell and Haven Meyer due to injuries, and are now also battling without Jasmine Essington, who was filling in for Meyer at the point guard position. Bauer thought his depleted group gave a good fight Monday, but that their shorthandedness showed its face on the defensive end.
“Our help defense got away from our gameplan a bit. ... We came in shorthanded and knew that we were going to have to play it just right,” Bauer said. “I thought overall they did a good job, but there was a stretch in the second quarter and then in the fourth quarter where it got away from us a bit.”
STAT BOOK
Stadelli added eight rebounds to her 17 points that came on an 8-for-10 night from the field. Lucht added five rebounds, five steals and a block to her 16 points. Morgan Sinn had nine points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Knake, Regan King and Chatterton had six points apiece.
Becca Benoit had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors. Ava Swartz had 11 points and Megan Martin added seven points.
UP NEXT
The Warriors host Grant Park at 6 p.m. Wednesday before they finish the regular season at Milford at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Timberwolves are the top seed of their sub-sectional and will host either (9)Milford or (10)Calvary Christian Academy in IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional semifinal action at 6 p.m. Monday.
