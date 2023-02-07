CISSNA PARK — Two of the area’s top pound-for-pound teams this season gathered in Cissna Park Monday night for a late-season clash of two of the top three teams in the Vermilion Valley Conference when the Timberwolves hosted Watseka in a rivalry matchup in their regular season finale.

And, after celebrating their four seniors with a pregame senior night ceremony, the Timberwolves held a steady lead for three quarters before erupting in the fourth to earn a 65-44 win.

The Timberwolves finished the regular season with a 25-5 record, including an 11-1 mark in the VVC, good for second. Watseka dropped to 21-7 (8-2, third in the VVC).

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you