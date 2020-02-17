JOLIET — Some teams win or lose based solely on whether or not they can stick to their own gameplan. For Bradley-Bourbonnais and its girls basketball team, the gameplan in Monday’s IHSA Class 4A Joliet West Regional against Minooka revolved around hitting shots from deep.
But the Boilers were unable to get much of an offensive spark Monday, totaling just 10 points over the middle two quarters, on their way to a season-ending 54-37.
“I think their physicality got to us a little bit,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Evan Tingley said of the Indians. “Just the way the game was going, it was a really really physical game. And we are kind of a jump shooting team and we really rely on that inside-out action.”
The Boilers never quite managed to keep up with the physicality of the game. They did briefly lead in the early stages, most recently a 12-11 lead, before Minooka ended the first half on a 19-5 run, including a buzzer-beater three-pointer after a Bradley-Bourbonnais turnover.
The quarter-to-quarter adjustment by Minooka between the opening quarters helped force the Boilers to become more and more uncomfortable as the game went on.
“I thought we settled a little bit [in the second quarter], I thought in the first quarter we were attacking the rim a lot more,” Tingley said. “The second quarter we kind of deferred to their physicality and played around the perimeter a lot without going inside out.”
In a game that featured 39 separate team fouls, Bradley-Bourbonnais could not help itself at the free-throw line in the second half. The Boilers finished the game shooting 50% (11-for-22) from the line, 20 attempts of which came in the second half.
Although the Boilers finished the season 8-20, Tingley was proud of the work his five seniors — Emma Russell, Arianna Lombardi, Natalie Petrongelli, Evey Evans, Gaetana Davis — have done throughout the past couple of years, which includes winning a couple regional championships. Evans and Russell were each four-year starters under Tingley.
“They have definitely accomplished a lot and left their mark,” Tingley said.
