BRADLEY — In a battle between two teams who have gotten off to slow starts to the season, Bradley-Bourbonnais girls varsity basketball squad lived off the 3-point shot in its much needed, 49-35, victory over Andrew on Thursday night to improve to 5-13 on the season.
The Boilers connected on 12 shots from deep, including five from junior Faith Davis who tied for a team-high 15 points.
"It wasn't just me, it was my team," Davis said. "They were getting into the lane and passing it back out which allowed me to get open looks."
Bradley's ball movement against Andrew's 2-3 zone defense allowed multiple teammates to get good looks at the basketball. Three Boilermakers — Gaetana Davis (15 points), Faith Davis (15 points), Emma Russell (14 points) — all finished in double figures.
Nonetheless, things were not always in Bradley's favor. The Boilermakers did not score a single 2-point field goal in the first half which resulted in a 23-23 tie at halftime.
Boilers head coach Evan Tingley said he knew he needed his team to make the necessary adjustment to pick apart the Thunderbolts' zone look.
"Second half (ball movement) was much better — the first half we were stagnant and we missed a lot of shots," Tingely said. "We talked a lot at halftime that when the ball comes inside out shots become a lot easier.
"So we really worked the second half, on getting the ball inside-out which resulted in more shots going in for us."
That strategy greatly improved the Boilermakers 3-point shooting and overall offense, which was made evident early in the third quarter. They went on a 13-3 run for the third quarter and never looked back.
"The 3-point shot is certainty our strength," Tingley said. "We are a 3-point shooting team but we got to understand there has to be some kind of balance."
The offensive side of the ball wasn't the only place the Boilers found success, as their defensive effort was equally impressive. They forced 25 Thunderbolts turnovers thanks to their aggressive defensive style and full-court press, a look that has become the Boilers' signature.
Up Next
The Boilers will look to keep the momentum going as they prepare to host Homewood-Flossmoor on Saturday at 12 p.m.
