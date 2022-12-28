Basketball file art

The Peotone Blue Devil Holiday Classic Tournament opened Monday morning, featuring three of the area’s girls basketball teams — Beecher, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Peotone. The Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilers took the court in the second game of the tournament, playing against the Joliet Catholic Academy Angels, a game the Boilers fell behind early before bouncing back late, but came up a half-court heave short in a 36-33 defeat.

"We played a pretty terrible first half of basketball and our girls could have quit," Boilers coach Liz Swindle said. "I’m really proud of them for persevering and trusting in what we to do, but we need to clean some things up offensively, for sure.”

In the first quarter, Joliet Catholic held Bradley-Bourbonnais just two points. Late in the first quarter, junior Sadie Grabow managed to score two points to put Bradley-Bourbonnais on the scoreboard. However, Joliet bit back immediately, scoring 3 points to finish the first quarter with a seven-point lead, 9-2.

Recommended for you