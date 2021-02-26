BEECHER — Through the first 16 minutes of action in Friday’s girls basketball game between Bradley-Bourbonnais and Beecher, the Boilermakers’ defense was carrying them to a healthy double-digit lead after holding Beecher to single digits through a half, but the offensive output wasn’t quite matching the defensive end.
That quickly changed near the end of the first half when Addy Lombardi hit the first two of what eventually became a total of nine Boilermakers 3-pointers on the night in a 56-30 Boilermakers victory.
Boilermakers coach Liz Bart said that once the team realized the Bobcats were sagging off the ball in their man-to-man defense against their dribble-drive offense, she started calling the numbers of her shooters.
“When the defense sags, we encourage them to shoot it and have confidence when doing so,” Bart said. “We just kind of give them the green light when that’s the case.
“They saw girls sagging, we called it out and called some plays for Addy and Faith and they knocked them down.”
While the Boilers eventually got hot, that wasn’t the case early. Faith Davis, who went 4-for-7 from deep in the second half and scored a game-high 16 points, missed all six of her shots from deep in the first half.
As a three-year varsity player, Davis said that she has taken wisdom passed down from former teammates Evey Evans and Gaytana Davis from a leadership perspective and also picked up some confidence as a shooter from Evans.
“Even when she was having an off night, she just kept shooting,” Davis said of her former teammate. “That’s what I did tonight, and I finally started making shots.”
Davis and Lombardi are the only players on the team who entered the season with significant varsity experience. And while Bart said she has come to expect quality play from them, she’s also seen some of her less experienced players find comfort at the varsity level.
Junior point guard Tess Wallace showed great understanding and control on both sides of the ball. It showed in the box score, where she had 11 assists on offense and three steals on defense.
“Tess is an all-around athlete, probably the hardest worker on the floor all the time,” Bart said. “She’s brilliant and really orchestrates the offense and defense ... she’s a true leader, and we couldn’t ask for a better point guard.”
The Boilers also saw slight signs of emergence from freshman forward Ellie Haggard, who added 9 points and 12 rebounds despite fits of foul trouble.
“Ellie did a really nice job on the boards, and that’s something we expect from her every night,” Bart said. “She’s very physical down there, we just have to get her to concentrate on getting composed and finishing.”
As for the Bobcats, they showed some struggles early against the Boilers’ half-court trap defense, as well as the size and athleticism disadvantages they sometimes faced against the much larger Boilermakers.
Beecher coach Adam Keen said that those experiences will be beneficial to a team littered with sophomores and juniors with no more than a year of varsity experience. And he also said he saw improvement as the game went on, as the Bobcats scored in double-figures in the third and fourth quarters after totaling just 2 points in the first quarter and 9 points at halftime.
“We hope we can remember these [games] and looking at film later down the road, we can remember how that game was and what we did to work it out,” Keen said. “It took us longer than I wanted to, but I think we finally got a little bit more comfortable, and that’s something you want to see.”
STAT BOOK
Davis added three boards to her 16 points, and Lombardi and Haggard each added a pair of steals to their box scores.
Abby Shepard led Beecher with 12 points, six rebounds, an assist and a block. Morgan McDermott had 10 points, four boards, an assist and a steal.
UP NEXT
The Bobcats host Grant Park Monday at 7 p.m. Bradley-Bourbonnais has a bit of a break until it hosts Andrew at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
