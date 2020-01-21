Every winter, prep basketball teams take the weekend ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to compete in various shootouts and tournaments dubbed with the late civil rights leaders’ name.
As decades have passed since King’s death in 1968, the number of people who have experienced the discrimination, harassment and crimes he fought against presumably has gone down, but such issues still exist.
That’s something Bishop McNamara’s girls basketball team saw first-hand last month when players were targets of racist and shameful taunts during the Irish’s game at St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin, which made the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Shootout the Irish held during the weekend a little more personal.
“The way I felt after that night, it was a reminder for me that no matter how far we’ve come in the world, we still have a long way to go,” Irish coach Curtis Crossley said. “That’s something I credit to [principal Terry] Granger, [athletic director] Aaron Hamilton, the rest of the administration and the many supporters that allow us to do something like this and recognize MLK and the dream he had — to be treated equally and fairly and for the world to hopefully get to the point where we don’t recognize color and we recognize people’s character instead.”
The taunts came during the Irish’s 68-62 loss, a game they trailed by 16 points at halftime before a late rally pulled them within two possessions. Irish forward Claudia Dolliger said initially, the team tried to use the harassment as fuel on the court.
“It made us mad, and it made me want to win more,” Dolliger said. “When everyone else got mad, we started coming together.”
Guard Ty Hill said while she was in the heat of the battle in the court, she wasn’t paying attention to the outside noise that turned out to, at times, be racial insults and shameful comments. Once she took a breather on the bench and took in what was happening outside the lines, she was stunned.
“When I got on the bench, I was just looking over [in the crowd],” Hill said.
“I was just thinking it was crazy.”
As time has gone on, the team has been able to come together in a way many teams aren’t able to after such an experience.
Dolliger, who is white, said it opened her eyes to see such behavior in person instead of hearing about it second-hand.
“It did make me look at it differently,” Dolliger said. “I don’t have to go through that, and it’s not morally right.
“If someone does that, just make that want you to be better.”
As both the girls basketball coach and dean of students, Crossley said he had the responsibility of using what his girls experienced as a teachable moment outside of the classroom, particularly as a black man himself.
“As an African-American, especially as an African-American coach in a leadership role at a diverse school with a diverse group of girls, it’s a teachable thing for me to address,” Crossley said. “Sometimes, some people in this world do see color and do treat people unfairly.
“We have to rise above and remain committed to the person you are and support others that do support diversity and fight against racism, wherever it rears its ugly head.”
Aside from racial taunts, other players were suggested to comments best categorized as body shaming. While he’s not as directly able to relate to body image insults young girls are faced with as he was able to relate to the racial comments slung at his girls, Crossley said another responsibility as a girls basketball coach is helping teens maintain positive self-images.
“There are people that can be treated unfairly for a variety of different ways. … It’s an eye-opener to understand that we’re all here together,” Crossley said. “What you see now with technology and social media, it’s very scary what girls go through so much, and self-imagery is so important with young ladies.
“The good thing about God is he made us all different, unique and special.”
Crossley and his team know although progress has been made in the 50-plus years since King’s death, experiences such as what they went through last month never will evaporate completely.
For Hill, those incidents can’t be reasons for derailment, whether personally or on the court.
“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing and not let that stuff get to us,” Hill said. “You’ve just gotta keep pushing.”
As for the basketball, the Irish went 1-3 at their host tournament to move to 2-18 in what has been a rebuilding year for a program that went to the Elite Eight last year and has won seven regionals in a row.
Sophomore forward Amari Stevenson said the Irish took their experience for the lesson it is and are ready to continue their season-long improvement, one that was spurred by their unity since then.
“We’ve become closer,” Stevenson said. “We took it as a learning experience and have moved on with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!