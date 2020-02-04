BEECHER — Riding an eight-game wining streak into Tuesday, the Beecher girls varsity basketball team looked to continue its hot streak against another premiere opponent, this time being the Watseka Warriors.
The two 20-plus win teams battled it out on Beecher’s home court on a night in which the program honored seniors Kaylie Sippel, Yadi Barraza, Margaret Landis, who were all able to celebrate in style with a 42-32 win.
The Bobcats improved to 25-6 on the year and ended the regular season 12-0 at home. The Warriors fell to 20-8.
“Obviously seeing all the senior nights in the past and finally being here is really sad,” third-year starter Sippel said. “But being able to be a leader for all these girls is really awesome.”
Both teams attempted to get the ball to its post players in the paint early and often, but it was Beecher who was able to continue its gameplan throughout the entire night.
The dynamic duo down low between both Sippel and sophomore Rhiannon Saller proved to be too much for the Warriors. Both of them were able to dominate the paint in the second half, totaling 16 of Beecher’s 23 second half points.
The Bobcats managed to capitalize on more than just some big runs by its offense. They also benefited by all the open shots the Warriors missed inside the paint.
“It just wasn’t the same team tonight,” Watseka coach Barry Bauer said of his squad. “I’m not sure why but we were very sluggish. Offensively I thought we missed a lot of easy shots and some free-throws which we normally don’t do.”
If the Warriors were able to knock down some of the easy buckets they fumbled down the stretch coach Bauer thought the game could have had a different outcome.
“You got to capitalize on that [good looks],” Bauer said. “For the most part we got good shots, but for whatever reason we weren’t knocking them down.”
The win helped Beecher continue to build on its incredible second half of the season. With the victory over the Warriors on Tuesday night, Beecher extends its winning streak to nine-games and remains perfect at home (12-0).
Going out on top in front of the home crowd is what every ball player wants to be able to accomplish. For Sippel and her classmates, that was no different.
“It’s awesome,” Sippel said. “This is a new floor and being able to win on it is great but I just came in with a mindset that I really wanted to win. So I tried to drive, score and do anything I needed to do for my team.”
Being able to go on multiple runs against a quality opponent like Watseka is the perfect confidence boost that Beecher needs headed into its final game of the regular season. The Bobcats (25-6, 9-0) will look to secure the River Valley Conference title in Beecher’s biggest game of the year against Gardner—South Wilmington (25-3,10-1) on Thursday Night.
“I think it’s a big win, I think it’s a good stepping stone for what we are able to do,” Beecher head coach Adam Keen said. “We are headed in the right direction.”
STAT BOOK
Saller led the Bobcats with 14 points and Sippel added 11.
Kennedy McTaggert hit the glass heavy, finishing with a team-high 15 rebounds while also adding 6 points. Kinzie Parson finished with a team-high 8 points to go along with 9 rebounds.
