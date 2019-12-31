PEOTONE — This year’s Blue Devils Classic in Peotone has featured plenty of drama, and that was the case once again when the host Blue Devils and nonconference rival Beecher met Monday morning.
The Bobcats got some huge help from their senior leaders in a dramatic, 44-41 win against Peotone on the final day of the tournament.
An uncharacteristically anemic third quarter saw Beecher held completely scoreless in the period until senior Margaret Landis finally knocked down a 3-pointer with just 10 seconds left in the frame.
The long-range bucket finally spurred the ‘Cats back into action after their protracted slump, allowed them to gain a bit of breathing room by retaking the lead early in the fourth and led to a narrow win thanks to another big 3-pointer — this time from Kaylie Sippel — and four clutch free throws from Landis in the final minutes to put Peotone away.
“I was scared, but [Coach Adam] Keen looked at me and said, ‘These are crucial. You got this; just focus,’ and all my teammates cheered me on. I knew I could do it if I just focused.” Landis said of her game-clinching trips to the free-throw line. “When I finally made [the 3-pointer to close the third quarter], I knew we were going to turn it around in the fourth quarter. Almost not scoring at all in the whole third quarter was scary, but when I made that three, I knew we were going to pick it up in the fourth. I knew we’d get it done.”
Beecher was able to weather its extended offensive slump, thanks to an impressive, full-court pressure defense that kept the Blue Devils off-balance for the entire second half. While the Bobcats floundered, Peotone only was able to put five points on the board in the third quarter. They only carried a one-point lead into the fourth despite Landis’ 3-pointer being Beecher’s only bucket in the third.
“They did a nice job of pressuring us defensively. We could have done a better job rebounding, and we gave them a lot of second chances — especially in that fourth quarter,” said Peotone coach Steve Strough. “It was a battle between two evenly matched teams, and the credit goes to them for finishing it off in the end.
Mae Graffeo and McKenna Evans led the Blue Devils with 11 points apiece in the tough home loss to close the annual tournament. Nine of Peotone’s 16 points in the second half came from Evans in the loss, as Graffeo went cold down the stretch and the third of the Devils’ big scorers, guard Courtney Burks, barely played after the second because of some early foul trouble.
Not having Burks, their point guard and one of the best ball-handlers in the area, in the face of Beecher’s relentless pressure defense was a huge challenge for Peotone.
“The good thing was that they had kind of a rocky third quarter, too. We just kept pressing and getting them to turn the ball over and that kind of took the pressure off of us,” Sippel said. “Once Margaret hit that three, it kind of lifted our spirits going into the fourth quarter.”
Sippel scored 10 points for the Bobcats in her return from a recent ankle injury, and Landis led all scorers with 18 in the victory.
“The four clutch free throws at the end, you could tell [Landis] wanted this game and no one was going to take it from her. It’s a big win for us, and we can definitely credit it to her,” Keen said. “Our youth comes into play, and we still struggle a bit at times, and that’s when we need our seniors to step up with big shots like they did today.
“You can really see how our energy changes when someone gets us out of a rut,” he added. “We just can’t find ourselves in those ruts in the first place. That’s going to be the thing for us going into the second half of the season; we have to figure out how to avoid falling into those ruts.”
