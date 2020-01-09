Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN LIKELY TONIGHT AND AT TIMES ON SATURDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ILLINOIS, COOK, DUPAGE, FORD, GRUNDY, IROQUOIS, KANKAKEE, KENDALL, LIVINGSTON, AND WILL. IN NORTHWEST INDIANA, BENTON, JASPER, LAKE IN, NEWTON, AND PORTER. * FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN WILL ENVELOP THE AREA THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY MORNING BEFORE BECOMING MORE PERIODIC AND EVENTUALLY CHANGING OVER TO WINTRY PRECIPITATION SATURDAY AFTERNOON OR NIGHT. RAINFALL TOTALS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON OF TWO TO FOUR INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THE HEAVY RAIN TOTALS AND RAINFALL RATES MAY CAUSE FLOODING OF AREA RIVERS AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. * IMPACTS...ROADS THROUGH LOW LYING FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO POSSIBLE CLOSURES, INCLUDING VIADUCTS IN URBAN AREAS. IF FLOODING RESULTS, FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. BASEMENT FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN TYPICALLY FLOOD PRONE AREAS. MAIN STEM RIVER, TRIBUTARY, AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IS LIKELY WITH THE AMOUNT OF RAINFALL FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&