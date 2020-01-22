GARDNER — Simply put, Abby Beck displayed nothing short of dominance on the hardwood Wednesday night.
The Gardner-South Wilmington junior guard outscored the opposition's entire roster in Wednesday's clash against Wilmington in Gardner, dropping 32 points in the Panthers' 55-24 victory.
The Panthers improved to 21-2 on the season, and Wilmington dropped to 10-10.
“It felt really good to get the win, everyone was more upbeat,” Beck said. “Sometimes, we get down on ourselves, but I think tonight went really good. We made a lot of good passes and good shots.”
Gardner-South Wilmington opened the tipoff with five straight layups off dribble penetration, which mostly can be credited to Beck. It allowed the Panthers to jump out early and take a 10-1 lead in the first two minutes of the game.
Once the Wildcats committed to their man-to-man defense, Beck took every opportunity to blow by her defender for easy buckets. She went off in the first half, scoring 21 points in the first two frames on 9-of-18 shooting.
Beck said the Wildcats' commitment to not leave any of her teammates open, a nod to her teammates' abilities, allowed her more navigating room than she's accustomed to.
“Usually some teams have a little bit more pressure or help defense,” Beck said. “So, it was a little easier to get around them.”
The Wildcats had no answer for the junior, which allowed the Panthers to take a commanding 31-14 lead into halftime.
“[Beck] just kept attacking and attacking because we couldn’t stop her,” Wildcat head coach Eric Dillon said. “So, I give her all the credit in the world because she saw that and just kept on going.”
Points in the paint as well as points off turnovers were key to the blowout victory for the Panthers. Gardner-South Wilmington scored 36 points in the paint and forced double-digit turnovers from the Wildcats, including a game-high six steals from Beck.
“I think it was keyed on Abby driving and kicking to a lot of players in the post,” Panthers head coach Adam Leigh said.
Panthers senior Kaitlynn Kavanaugh took Beck’s first-half approach and took things into her own hands in the third quarter. She used her 5-foot-9 frame to attack down low and get to the foul line. Kavanaugh scored eight points in the third, including 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to build on the Panthers' already huge lead.
Gardner-South Wilmington ended up doubling the Wildcats' third-quarter point total 17-8, which helped erase any type of comeback attempt by Wilmington.
The Wildcats' offense was mostly stagnant during the game, which made things easier for the Panthers' defense to jump passing lanes and take things the other way.
“When we get into our normal offensive set, we do a lot of standing, and we hold the ball,” Dillon said. “If you watch basketball, I mean if you stand and hold the ball, your offense is not going to move, and so that is something we've got to do better.”
Chloe Stanford led Wilmington as the only player to score in double figures. She finished with 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting.
Up Next
The Wildcats will look for a quick turnaround as they get ready to travel to Manteno at 6:45 tonight. The Panthers will get some time off before hosting Grant Park at 6:45 p.m. Monday.
