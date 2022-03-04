No area girls basketball teams reached this weekend’s IHSA State Finals this season, but the area will still be represented today.
Bradley-Bourbonnais freshman Trinity Davis and Gardner-South Wilmington senior Addison Fair both advanced through the regional and sectional rounds of the IHSA 3-Point Showdown and will shoot in today’s final round at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.
Fair, a senior guard for the Panthers, was named an honorable mention on the Associated Press Class 1A All-State team and made the River Valley All-Conference team as well. She averaged 18.6 points per game on 39% shooting on the season, including a 23% clip from beyond the arc.
She will be the second of 16 shooters in the Class 1A finals Saturday morning.
“It’s exciting to advance to shoot at the state tournament,” Fair said. “I love having the opportunity to represent G-SW.”
Davis excelled as a freshman on the varsity team for the Boilermakers, where she was immediately thrust into a starting role. She averaged 10 points per game and hit 54 3-pointers at a 26% clip.
The younger sister of current Boilermaker junior boys basketball player Isaiah Davis and former Boilermakers standout Faith Davis, who made the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference All-Freshmen team after just wrapping up her first season at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Faith will be the 11th shooter in the Class 4A competition.
“I’m just happy to have an opportunity to come down and represent BBCHS,” Trinity said. “I expect to just go 15 for 15.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.