KANKAKEE — What used to be one of the most anticipated matchups of every girls basketball season, the Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara rivalry spent a few years on hiatus before the two All-City squads renewed their matchup at McNamara on Tuesday.

In a matchup that featured new coaches on both sidelines since the last meeting — BBCHS’s Liz Swindle and McNamara’s Khadaizha Sanders — and an entirely new cast of characters on both teams since their last meeting in 2019, it was the Boilermakers who got off to a momentous start and held off several McNamara comeback attempts to leave with a 58-51 victory.

The Boilers improved to 10-12 on the year while the Fightin’ Irish fell to 13-12.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

