Daily Journal staff report

Bradley-Bourbonnais entered the IHSA State Tournament at DeKalb High School on Friday with two doubles pairs — Kate Spittal/Tara DePoister, Gabby Hubbs/Rylie Swinford — and two singles players in Vivian Myrick and Leslie Lovell. After many hard fought battles through the championship and consolation brackets all six players were eliminated despite giving it their all.

“Overall, if you look at who we had to play, we didn’t get some good draws and there was no easy opponent,” Boilermaker head coach Kathy Colclasure said of her team’s performance. “...I’m proud of the way our girls played; they never gave up and they practiced really hard all season.”

