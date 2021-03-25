Kays
Thornwood (0-1) at Kankakee (0-1)
Gametime: 6:30 p.m.
Kays players to watch: DE Marques Covington, QB/WR Tyjuane Stewart
Kays on offense: Stewart returned to his familiar position at quarterback in the second quarter last week and provided a spark with three total touchdowns. If Tomele Staples can find an early rhythm and Stewart can be utilized as a playmaker more, that can open things up for a running game led by Aveon Pittman and the rest of the receiving corps.
Kays on defense: Covington and fellow end Willie Norwood caused plenty of pressure against Sacred Heart-Griffin last weekend. If they can contain dual-threat quarterback Jalen Cunningham, the linebackers can focus more on the Thunderbirds’ potent ground game. The Kays are littered with speed, size and that it factor on all three levels and have the speed to keep up with Thornwood’s quick-paced offense.
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds players to watch: QB Jalen Cunningham, DB Saveon Brown
Thunderbirds on offense: Cunningham is a 6-foot-4, three-year starter with some mid to major recruiting interest and for good reason. He is a nightmare out of the pocket and has a serviceable enough arm to make him a true dual-threat. Nate Thomas is a fellow senior and leads the backfield, drawing interest from a handful of colleges, Illinois chief among them.
Thunderbirds on defense: Thornwood can lay the wood on defense, especially junior safety Saveon Brown. The three-star recruit already is committed to Iowa State and has speed to make plays all over the field, no matter where he lines up. Whoever takes snaps at quarterback for the Kays will have to keep an eye on Brown, particularly on option and RPO plays.
Pick: Kankakee 28, Thornwood 18
