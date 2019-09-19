GAME OF THE WEEK: The rematch

Immaculate Conception at Bishop McNamara
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Bishop McNamara — WR/RB/DB Manny Harris, QB Tyler Hiller; Immaculate Conception — RB Kyle Franklin, QB Danny Cronin
Irish on offense: The Irish offense rebounded nicely from their week 2 loss at Coal City by poruing on 56 points at Riverside-Brookfield last week, thanks in large part to a balanced attack. A few injuries have piled up on the offensive unit, but look for a rotation of Owen Jackson, Caleb Smith, Harris and more in the backfield to set up a running attack that will open up air opportunities for Hiller.
Irish on defense: When these two teams met in last year’s Class 4A title game, the Irish struggled with the read option and it cost them. With so much experience back in the defense, don’t expect the Irish to be fooled quite as easily. They will have to contain Franklin and Cronin and force the Knights’ signal-caller to beat them through the air. If the Irish front seven can do that, they may have the upper hand.
Knights on offense: Kyle Franklin is back for his junior campaign after setting the state ablaze during his sophomore season and his explosiveness is the most lethal part of the Knights and their gameplan. Cronin, a Fenwick transfer, is just as dangerous on the ground, with a team-high 339 rushing yards, as he is through the air. Like the Irish, the Knights will look to build a running game to support a passing game that will develop as the game goes on.
Knights on defense: The Knights have averaged three sacks a game through their first three games, and although some of that comes from their early-and-often leads that force teams to throw more, most of that comes from an experienced and sizable front four. Alonzo Howard leads that defensive line that will give the Irish all they can handle in the trenches.
Pick: Both teams have set the standard for small, private school football in recent years and this year is no exception. The Knights may be a little deeper on paper, but the Irish always seem to pull out home victories in big-time matchups. Bishop McNamara 28, Immaculate Conception 27
