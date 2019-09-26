GAME OF THE WEEK: Taking to the road

Wilmington at Lisle
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Wilmington — RB/LB Jake Rodawold, RB/DB Trey Shaw; Lisle — QB/S Aidan Lombardo, RB/LB Brett Webber
Wildcats on offense: Wilmington continues to run its offense arguably better than any other area team. The Wildcats’ backfield will be busy, led by Rodawold, the area’s touchdowns leader through the first month. Shaw returned from a two-week absence last week, and after a game and two weeks of practice, he could see a higher workload.
Wildcats on defense: A.J. Meyers and Matt Sanchez, the Wildcats’ tackle leaders, have been all over the field. They will have a busy day trying to keep the Lions’ running game at bay. Should the Wildcats’ high-powered offense force the Lions to throw the ball more, a defensive backfield led by Jack Narine and Keaton Hopwood, who have a combined seven interceptions, will look to lock down any vertical threats.
Lions on offense: Similar to the Wildcats, the Lions will rely on executing their run-heavy offense to perfection. Lombardo does run the ball quite a bit and showed in last week’s win against Herscher he can make big plays with his feet, as evidenced by his 65-yard scoring scamper. Webber will see the lion’s share of the work out of a busy backfield.
Lions on defense: It’s always a tough task to stop the Wildcats on offense, and the Lions will feel that pressure as well. But Lisle has been pretty solid defensively, allowing more than two touchdowns just once this season, when they fell 36-30 to Manteno. Their secondary has made plays at times with a handful of picks, but it will be up to that front seven to do what they can to force the Wildcats out of their comfort zone.
Pick: The Lions are a worthy opponent that peaked in the top five of this year’s Class 3A AP poll and are an even tougher opponent on their home turf at Benedictine University. But this Wilmington team has proven it’s a juggernaut, especially on the offensive side, and is looking to pile up the wins and earn a high seed in the Class 3A postseason. Wilmington 38, Lisle 20
