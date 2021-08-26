Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Kankakee
Kays to watch: DB Jyaire Hill, RB/WR Karson King
Kays on offense: Tomele Staples got some looks at quarterback last season, and those reps will prove to be valuable as the senior takes over as the full-time quarterback this fall for a Kays team entering the season ranked eighth in the Class 6A AP polls. Coach Derek Hart has raved about Pierre Allen, Karson King and Demere Turner as playmakers to replace Johnathan Pitts, Joeron Hill and Aveon Pittman, and the trio certainly has the athleticism to replicate those lofty stats.
Kays on defense: Returning defenders are somewhat sparse for the Kays this fall, but the ones that are back will have vital roles to play, particularly three-year starters in defensive end Marques Covington and linebacker Nickolos Hall. Jyaire Hill is arguably the most freakish athlete in shoulder pads anytime he steps on the field and will look to create chaos in the secondary and potentially the return game.
Shepard
Astros to watch: RB/DB Kendrick Washington, DE/TE Roy Williams
Astros on offense: Senior running back Kendrick Washington is getting recruiting interest from nearly every state university in Illinois and will be the focal point of a lot of what the Astros try to do, so containing him will likely be first on the defensive checklist for the Kays. But quarterback Quran McClellan is also back, giving Shepard its two most pivotal pieces from an offense that averaged 30 points per game last season.
Astros on defense: Washington will also be a key player in the back seven of the Shepard defense, while Roy Williams will eat up gaps and blockers in his 6-foot-7, 245-pound frame. After allowing 41 points in last spring’s opener to Lemont, the Astros didn’t surrender more than two touchdowns in another game for the rest of the season and are sure to prove to be a formidable threat as the Kays get a handful of juniors caught up to speed on offense.
Pick: The Kays will know quickly where they stand against a constant playoff threat in the Astros. With their first game in front of fans since last spring’s opener, expect it to be a lively home field advantage for Kankakee. Kankakee 27, Shepard 19
