Players to watch: RB/FS Chase Rivera, RB/CB Chris Pagliarulo
Blue Devils on offense: After running for 80 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1, Rivera showed his dual-threat ability out of the backfield with 197 yards and two touchdowns through the air in Week 2. The Blue Devils aired it out plenty last week while playing from behind in a 42-19 loss at Sandwich, a much different offensive look than Blue Devils fans are traditionally used to seeing. Rivera and Jayden Rodriguez will both get plenty of opportunites on the ground, but with Ruben Velasco looking like the real deal at quarterback and options in the passing game like Rivera and senior wideout Rorey Hart, the Blue Devils could once again rely on the passing game more than usual.
Blue Devils on defense: The Blue Devils are normally stout against the run, but were out of character in last week's game that saw them allow 358 yards and five touchdowns on the ground to the Indians. The Comets boast an awfully good running game of their own, spreading the opposing defense out in their three and four-receiver packages. That will give some Peotone secondary members the chance to come in and help in run support, something Pagliarulo has shown a knack for with a team-high 20 tackles through two weeks.
Comets
Players to watch: RB/LB Rex Pfeifer, WR/DB Landen Robinson
Comets on offense: Gone are several of the playmakers from the historic Reed-Custer offenses of the past two years, but the largely new group that head coach Gavin Johnston and offensive coordinator Nick Klein have put together this year haven't skipped much of a beat, as the Comets are the only area team with at least 100 points through the first two weeks. Pfeifer has been a monster out of the backfield and will continue to shoulder that load while Robinson is one of a few receiving options that have emerged early for quarterback Jacob Reardon.
Comets on defense: Pfeifer was a defensive leader for Reed-Custer last year, and still is at linebacker, but as he has shouldered more offensive load, other Comets have been thrust into larger roles on the other end. Against the Blue Devils, the linebacking group is perhaps the most important, as they'll look to quickly fill running lanes and also float into occasional pass coverage. In addition to Pfeifer, look for Travis Bohac and Jeremy Eggleston to man the middle of the Reed-Custer defense. If the defensive line in front of them can fill those gaps themselves and allow the linebackers to find the ballcarrier, the Comets can find some success.
Pick: It may just be the first week of Illinois Central Eight Conference play, but with this year's ICE onset looking to be filled with parity and both of these teams sitting at 1-1, the first week of conference play could very well determine playoff fates for both teams. Reed-Custer 44, Peotone 36