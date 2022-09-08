Coal City (1-1) at (2A-1)Wilmington (2-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Coalers
Players to watch: RB/DB Landin Benson, TE/DE/K Braiden Young
Coalers on offense: Benson has been one of the top rushers in the area, tallying three touchdowns (tied for fourth in the area) and 239 yards (fifth in the area) through two games as a sophomore. He was the primary beneficiary of a Coal City offense that went up-tempo with a no-huddle, double-tight end, three-running back system that scored 27 points in the second half against McNamara in last week's 30-6 win. Gavin Carpenter will see some carries as well as the Coalers bring their physical style to town. Kickers are a premium in high school football, and Young has shown he's a good one by making four of his first five attempts this year.
Coalers on defense: Coal City football has been built for decades on dependable defense, and that will have to continue at Jeff Reents Stadium Friday. Carpenter had plenty of success blitzing up the middle last week and the defensive line camped out in the McNamara backfield most of last week as well. The opener against Morris went the other way in terms of the Coalers winning the battle up front, and this week is likely a happy medium of what they've faced through two weeks. The secondary can't get caught napping against a Wilmington offense that's added quite a bit of air work this fall, but it will be a front led by Michael Gonzalez that will likely determine the Coalers' fate.
Wildcats
Players to watch: OL/DL Kade Hopwood, RB/DB Colin James
Wildcats on offense: Benson has been one of the best backs in the area through two weeks, but perhaps nobody around town has been as solid as James, whose 320 rushing yards lead the area. He's scored four times on the ground and also added a receiving touchdown last week, part of a Wilmington offense that has seen quarterback Ryder Meents throw 10 passes this season, completing seven of them. The wrinkle of a legitimate passing attack to go along with a backfield led by James and gaining steam up front from the likes of Hopwood makes this Wildcats offense as diverse of one as we've seen recently.
Wildcats on defense: The Wildcats had a lot to replace from last year's Class 2A championship team, particularly defensively. After Marengo's lethal offense gave the 'Cats a scare in the opener, the unit was dominant as could be when it blanked Lisle last week. Brendan Moran has moved to the middle linebacker spot and led the unit, flanked by sophomore Kyle Farrell, whose had a knack for making plays as both an outside linebacker and at running back. The Wildcats surely studied the tape of the Coalers' unique second-half offensive look against McNamara and will be prepared for whatever the visitors throw at them this week.
Pick: A strong second half a week ago gave the Coalers much-needed momentum after a slow start through six quarters. But the Wildcats have been on a roll for years now and haven't showed signs of slowing down. Wilmington 28, Coal City 17
