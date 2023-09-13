Bradley-Bourbonnais (3-0) at Lincoln-Way East (3-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Boilermakers
Players to watch: QB Ethan Kohl, LB AJ Mancilla
Boilermakers on offense: No quarterback in the area is accountable for as many touchdowns as Kohl, who has thrown seven touchdowns (tied for the most in the area) and has run for four more despite not having to play a full game yet this season. Kohl, receivers Tyran "Tiny" Bender and Luke Allen, running back Marquise Aaron and four of the five offensive linemen were around for last year's overtime thriller against the Griffins, and with receivers Gavin Kohl and Ty Alderson and tight end Calvin Kohl now in the fray, there's no shortage of star power on the Bradley-Bourbonnais offense.
Boilermakers on defense: Much like the offense, the defense's unquestioned leader, Mancilla, played a big role in last year's classic and will have an even bigger one this year. Through three games, the starting defense has allowed just one touchdown -- in the regular season opener to Plainfield East-- but the unit also hasn't played deep into the second half much yet either. The Griffins will spread it out and throw it, too, meaning senior safety Alan Rogers and the secondary will look to lock in early and force the Griffins into uncomfortable situations.
Griffins
Players to watch: QB Braden Tischer, DE David Wuske
Griffins on offense: Both teams have the same starting quarterback from last year's 21-14 L-WE overtime victory, and while the Griffins were more of a run-based team a year ago, Tischer has totally taken the reins this fall and has evolved into one of the state's most discussed quarterbacks through the first third of the season. Senior running back Nuri Muhammad certainly will keep the Boiler defense honest, but that Boiler defense also will have to account for an insanely deep group of pass-catchers, led by the likes of DJ Richardson, Cade Serauskis and Ryan Usher.
Griffins on defense: Lincoln-Way East has yet to allow more than two touchdowns in a game this season and only has allowed two first-half touchdowns through its first three games. They've had at least two sacks in every game, including four in last week's 35-7 win against Neuqua Valley. Wuske is great at setting the edge, whether that's in pass rush or preventing running backs from gaining that edge and getting to the second level. Avoiding Wuske on the outside doesn't get easier on the interior, where middle linebacker Conner Durkin has been to clean up any and everything.
Pick: This rematch of Southwest Suburban Conference champions (BBCHS in the Red Division and L-WE in the Blue) pits the consensus top-ranked Class 8A team against a Boilermakers team that was less than two minutes away from a win last year. The Boilers haven't forgotten. Bradley-Bourbonnais 31, Lincoln-Way East 28