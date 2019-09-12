GAME OF THE WEEK: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Bradley-Bourbonnais — DE C.J. Dunn, WR/DB Jason Hartsfield; Lincoln-Way East: WR A.J. Henning, DE Sean McLaughlin
Boilers on offense: Keaton Schmidt has proven to be a legitimate dual-threat at quarterback in the first two starts of his senior year. Hartsfield, his favorite target, has been a big reason why with about 200 yards and two touchdowns. Half a dozen turnovers through two weeks have hampered their scoring chances, but the Boilers still have managed to drop 36 points each game.
Boilers on defense: In a road game against a team as talented and fundamentally sound as the Griffins, whichever team gains the leverage in the trenches also will gain it on the scoreboard. If Dunn and his friends on the front four can create pressure and limit the chances for the Griffins to get Henning going on the outside, they could stay in this one.
Griffins on offense: It’s hard to not focus on Michigan commit and the state’s top recruit A.J. Henning, but the Griffins are littered with next-level players everywhere. Devon Williams has five touchdowns and 357 yards on the ground already. The Griffins will look to establish ground dominance to free up Henning, which is when their offense really gets clicking.
Griffins on defense: Similar to the Boilers, the Griffins will look to start their defensive attack with their front four. And for the Griffins, that front four is anchored by Northwestern commit Sean McLaughlin, a strongside defensive end that will look to contain Schmidt’s dual-threat abilities.
Pick: The No. 1 team in the state’s biggest class, there is no tougher test than having to play Lincoln-Way East on their home turf. The Boilers have shown flashes of absolute excellence in their first two games, but they’ll have to maintain that excellence for a full 48 minutes to have a shot at an upset. Lincoln-Way East 35, Bradley-Bourbonnais 24
