Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-2) at Homewood-Flossmoor (3-1)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Boilermakers
Players to watch: QB Ethan Kohl, WR/DB Neal May
Boilermakers on offense: Kohl set a school record with 352 passing yards in last week's 39-32 win at Lincoln-Way West, and he'll need to be just as efficient as his 18-for-21, two-touchdown statline read to lift the Boilers to victory over a Vikings team surging after a two-score win over Lockport. May caught 177 of those yards and a score and will join Caleb Barclay and Luke Allen in giving Kohl a trio of gamebreaking receivers to look for. The offensive line has steadily improved for both Kohl and running back Marquise Aaron, whose speed and agility could also prove to be the x-factor Friday.
Boilermakers on defense: The Bradley-Bourbonnais defense has been quite stout and stingy, allowing no more than three touchdowns in its first three games before last week's shootout with Lincoln-Way West. May and his cousin, Vernon Malone III, will have busy nights at cornerback against a vaunted Vikings pass game and will have the help of safety Micah Swilley, as well as Barclay when he's logging defensive snaps. The front will need to hold its gaps to let linebacker AJ Mancilla roam free, and that experienced line also has plans on pressuring Vikings quarterback Cameron Oglesby.
Vikings
Players to watch: QB Cameron Oglesby, LB Christian McKinney
Vikings on offense: The Vikings got a great start from running back Kamrin Cox before Oglesby and the passing game took over in last week's 35-20 win at Lockport. Cox left the game injured in the fourth quarter, but if he's back in the backfield Friday, the Boilers will have the challenge of a strong and shifty running back to handle. Oglesby's favorite target through the first month of the season has been Thornwood transfer John Gore, who had his second two-touchdown game of the season last week and whose presence has seemed to elevate the offense as a whole.
Vikings on defense: The Vikings defense has been rather consistent the past three weeks, allowing 17.3 points per game over that stretch after allowing 40 points in a season-opening loss to Naperville North. McKinney, a Miami (Ohio) commit, is the leader of the H-F defensive unit from the middle of the field at linebacker. The Boilers can counter McKinney's crossfield capabilities with motion, jet sweeps, options and play action pass plays to try and freeze McKinney and the defense just long enough for their wealth of weapons to find room in the open field.
Pick: As we cross the halfway point to the season, the Boilers frustratingly sit at 2-2, but are two possessions away from being 4-0 and the talk of the SouthWest Suburban Conference. After Friday, they might end up being that talk of the town. Bradley-Bourbonnais 31, Homewood-Flossmoor 28
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.