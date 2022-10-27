Class 7A First Round
(25)Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-4) at (8)Collinsville (8-1)
Game time: 6 p.m. Friday
Boilermakers
Players to watch: QB Ethan Kohl, LB AJ Mancilla
Boilermakers on offense: It seems that four touchdowns is the magic number for the Boilermakers, who have scored at least 28 points in each of their five wins and been held to under that number in each of their four losses. That number will be tough to get to at a Collinsville team whose defense has only allowed more than 14 points once this season, but Kohl and this explosive passing game will provide the Kahoks with quite a test. He’ll look downfield to Neal May, Caleb Barclay, Luke Allen and Tyran Bender, but expect guys like May and Barclay to see touches in plenty of creative ways as well as the Boilermakers look to pick apart a Collinsville defense that hasn’t been fooled by much this year.
Boilermakers on defense: By forcing five turnovers and tallying eight tackles for loss against Lincoln-Way East last week, this BBCHS defense proved it can handle the sturdiest of challenges. It started up front last week, with Teagan Shear, Cayden Ghere, Victor Rogers and Jaxson Fanning causing a ruckus from the defensive line all night long, which allowed Mancilla to be his best self, roaming the field from sideline to sideline to make plays. The Kahoks favor the ground game but have a decent bit of balance, something the Boilers’ experienced defensive staff will be prepared for. Vernon Malone has been excellent in outside coverage, and this week may be his turn to force a game-changing turnover.
Kahoks
Players to watch: RB/WR/DB Jerry Richardson, RB/WR/DB Kolby Anderson
Kahoks on offense: Whether it’s through the run game or pass game, Richardson, who has a team-high 723 rushing yards to go along with 284 more yards through the air, will be the focal point of the Collinsville offense. He and Anderson each have a team-high eight touchdowns through the ground, with dual-threat quarterback Ethan Bagwell accounting for seven more. But don’t think the Kahoks can only find paydirt through the ground — Bagwell has another eight scores through the air, including three to Richardson. Darren Pennell is Bagwell’s top target, notching a team-best 312 yards on 12 catches, meaning Richardson can’t be the only guy the Boilermakers keep from finding open space.
Kahoks on defense: As evidenced by the lack of points their opponents have piled up, the Collinsville defense is solidly sturdy, particularly in the middle and back end. Linebackers Rollins Armes (60 tackles) and Isaiah Norton (58) don’t let too much get past them, but Anderson is usually there to clean up from the safety position on the rare occasion that they do. The Kahoks have also picked off nine passes, with Pennell (four INTs) and Anderson (three) accounting for most of that ballhawk work in the back. Anderson could be a vital piece defensively as someone who can play center field in the deep middle for any speedy Boilers going across the field. Pass rush has been the closest thing to a knock on the Kahoks, as just seven sacks on the year indicate the Boilers’ offensive line could give Kohl time to make plays.
Pick: The Boilers have been knocking on the door of greatness throughout most of the season, a door they’ll need to open for a Class 7A playoff run. They just might crack that code while on the near-four-hour trip down south. Bradley-Bourbonnais 24, Collinsville 21
