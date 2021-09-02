Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
(4A-8) Coal City (0-1)
Players to watch: RB/LB Ashton Harvey, DL/RB Nick Seplak
Coalers on offense: Harvey saw more carries than the rest of Coal City's running backs combined last week against Morris and likely will shoulder the load again and, along with his line up front, will look to wear on the McNamara defense. It will be all hands on deck for Coal City, which will look for another big play from Aydan Murphey, similar to last week's 59-yard catch.
Coalers on defense: The Coalers consistently have been one of the best defenses, both locally and throughout Class 4A, and that unit got off to a great start last week. The Irish don't quite have the size up front Morris does, but they make up for it with speed. They certainly have shown for years they can do it, but the Coalers' defense once again will have to show some versatility to match up with the different looks they will see.
(2A-T7) Bishop McNamara (0-1)
Players to watch: WR/DB Colton Provost, LB/FB Mel Hay
Fightin' Irish on offense: It's no secret the Irish are going to utilize their dazzling backfield of Tony Phillips and Jaydon Wright, but with receivers such as Provost out wide and a senior quarterback in Brady Bertrand, defenses have to stay honest. The Irish have relative size up front in Class 2A, but the Irish line as a whole is a group whose strength comes from quick and steady hands and feet.
Fightin' Irish on defense: The Irish held tough at Marmion last week, as, similar to Coal City, they held their opponents to less than 14 points. Hay and Wright are going to be busy Friday as they try to tame Harvey, meaning the front four for McNamara will have to eat blocks and get space so their linebackers can roam. It's gonna be a rough-and-tumble four quarters Friday, and with so many two-way players, the Irish might see their defensive depth tested a bit.
Pick: The Coalers got the better of McNamara at home in the first installment of this series. The Irish have been waiting for two years now to enact their revenge back at their place. Bishop McNamara 21, Coal City 17
