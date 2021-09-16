(3A-RV) Peotone (3-0) at (3A-1) Wilmington (3-0)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Blue Devils
Players to watch: QB/LB TJ Chenoweth, TE/LB Hunter Jellema
Blue Devils on offense: In a battle of offenses that don't combine to average a handful of passing attempts per game, a rare, game-changing passing play at some point might be what the Blue Devils need as they try to take down the Wildcats. Dylan Sroka and Derek Knauer have handled most of the rushing load, but Chenoweth is great with the ball in his hands as well, giving him capabilities as both a runner and passer.
Blue Devils on defense: The Blue Devils will have to fight valiantly in the trenches to contain Wilmington's ground game. Jellema and Joel Lee have led the team in tackling through the first third of the season and figure to pad tackle totals plenty Friday. If they can make those tackles at or near the line of scrimmage, particularly on first and second downs, the Blue Devils have a chance.
Wildcats
Players to watch: RB/LB Colin James, RB/DB Jacob Friddle
Wildcats on offense: Friddle and James combined to see 43 of the Wildcats' 44 carries last week, and the dangerous duo likely will see all it can handle again Friday. Coach Jeff Reents' system is built on discipline and executing the fundamentals, but when athleticism is added to that -- whether it be from James and Friddle or from the guys blocking for them -- the result is a ground game that can lull defenses to sleep while being one move away from a big play.
Wildcats on defense: James and Allan Richards give the Wildcats some versatility at linebacker, but the pair likely will be focused on stopping Peotone's rushing attack. But as Richards showed last week with his game-sealing interception against Coal City, these backers can play in coverage as well. If the Blue Devils do try to get creative with some action through the air, the linebackers, as well as the Friddle-led secondary, also will be ready.
Pick: The Blue Devils know taking the proverbial next step includes a win at Wilmington. But are the Wildcats willing to let that happen? Wilmington 17, Peotone 7
