(3A-9) Reed-Custer (5-0) at (3A-1) Wilmington (5-0)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Comets
Players to watch: RB/LB Elliot Cassem, QB/DB Jake McPherson
Comets on offense: The area's best offense through the first five weeks, this Comets team can do a bit of everything with the ball. McPherson still is growing into the oozing potential he has as a dual-threat quarterback, throwing to a bunch of different options while being well protected. Cassem, a three-year starter at running back, has been arguably the top back in the area thus far and will see his number called plenty as Reed-Custer will look to keep the Wilmington defense guessing between the run and pass.
Comets on defense: Perhaps a bit overshadowed by the offense averaging more than 50 points per game, the Comets' defense only has allowed 61 points all season. They're big and eat up blocks on the interior, with Cassem leading the linebackers behind. The secondary, which has gotten used to seeing offenses air it our in desperate attempts at playing catch up, doesn't figure to see much action but has stepped up when it's needed to.
Wildcats
Players to watch: LB/TE/K Allan Richards, RB/DB Jacob Friddle
Wildcats on offense: Friddle has been the go-to guy this year for the Wildcats, and part of stopping Reed-Custer's offense will depend on how well the Wildcats can keep the ball themselves. The Wildcats never really jump off the screen with anything they do, they just do it in an efficient manner and do what they need to do to win ballgames, including counting on one of the most reliable high school kickers around in Richards. But if the scoreboard stays busy Friday night and things become a shootout, sophomore quarterback Ryder Meents might get a chance or two to show what he can do as well.
Wildcats on defense: Friddle, the leader of the Wilmington secondary, told the Daily Journal during the summer his favorite kind of offense to defend is one that spreads the ball out and doesn't mind throwing it. That's exactly what he and his teammates will see with the Comets on Friday -- a new test compared to the ones the 'Cats have aced thus far. Similar to their offense, the Wildcats' defense is all about leverage at the line and gap control. Cassem is great between the tackles but so are the Wilmington linebackers.
Pick: The Comets haven't defeated Wilmington since 1986 and only have done so five times. But they're entering Friday with confidence, as if they haven't lost since 1986, embracing the energy of the town behind them as they prepare for a game that potentially could decide the Illinois Central Eight this fall. They're a group ready to show it's their turn to take the next step, but the Wildcats always seem to figure out how to take care of business. Wilmington 24, Reed-Custer 21
