(2A-1)Wilmington (5-0) at (3A-3)Reed-Custer (5-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Wildcats
Players to watch: RB/DB Colin James, RB/LB Kyle Farrell
Wildcats on offense: There’s no secret the Wildcats are going to stick to their double wing look focused around James, the area’s leading rusher with 779 yards and area 11-man touchdown leader with nine, as well as Farrell, who scored four of his own touchdowns against Herscher last week. The Wildcats did show that quarterback Ryder Meents can sling the pill as well early in the season, an offensive wrinkle offensive coordinator Barry Southall knows he has in his back pocket when he needs it.
Wildcats on defense: The Wildcats’ defense is built on solid play out of the front seven, and while that play up front, especially at the line of scrimmage, will be as important as ever Friday, so will the play of the secondary against a Reed-Custer offense that can get it done through the air. James is the natural leader of that secondary that will give plenty of zone and occasional man-to-man looks. Coach Jeff Reents knows they’ll have to get crafty with pressure on McPherson, so linebackers like Farrell and Brendan Moran could have a busy night of bringing extra heat against the pass.
Comets
Players to watch: QB/DB Jake McPherson, WR/DB Lucas Foote
Comets on offense: No team in Illinois has boasted an offense as potent as the Comets’ and their state-high 59 points per game. At the focal point of it all is McPherson, a dual-threat talent whose 10 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns are both top 10 in the area. Foote has caught seven of those scores and it’s his speed and ability to stretch the field both vertically and horizontally that takes this offense to the next level. The offensive line, led by all-state anchor Kody Marschner, will be ready for whatever havoc the Wildcats’ front throws its way.
Comets on defense: The Reed-Custer defense has allowed just 13 points this season while using its turnover-forcing abilities to score 14 points off of turnovers and safeties. Jace Christian leads the unit from the middle linebacker spot, with his lateral quickness and toughness a perfect embodiment of the unit as a whole, and the ability the line has to eat up double team gives him the room he needs to operate. On the back end, Connor Esparza’s three interceptions lead a ballhawking group of defensive backs.
Pick: Both of these teams have state championship aspirations, and legitimate ones at that. The Wildcats will look to keep the ball away from the Comets as much as possible, but the Comets don’t need much time to score. This could very well be the only loss either team suffers all year. Reed-Custer 28, Wilmington 24
