MOMENCE — After Carson Statler's monster three-run homerun capped off a six-run first inning for Momence in its home game against Gardner-South Wilmington, Gardner-South Wilmington coach Allan Wills had a simple message for his team.
"I told the kids it's a long game," Wills said. "We've got good hitters that we're confident in and we just chipped away."
The Panthers got one back in the second, a run quickly matched by the hosts. But a five-run third that was followed up by a four-run fourth to give the Panthers a lead they would build on with four more runs in the seventh for a 14-7 victory and season sweep of their River Valley Conference rivals.
The win improved the Panthers to 8-5 and 6-1 in the RVC while Momence fell to 2-6 (2-2). Despite the final result, the fact that Momence coach Joseph Baud was able to see his team play well enough to jet out to such a hot start is an encouraging sign for the first-year coach.
"We started off hot with the bats," Baud said. "The defense brought us down a bit and that brought our morale down, and that’s a learning lesson for the boys.
"But there were a lot of good approaches at the plate we didn’t see earlier this year, so I’m happy about that."
CJ Wiechec was hit by a pitch to open the six-run first, followed by singles from Aidan Wood and Brandon Lynch, the latter of which made it a 2-0 game. Sam Petersen tripled home Lynch before a Trystan Hampton walk set the stage for Statler's shot, one that Baud said was an example of improved approaches at the plate.
"He struggled a little bit early in the season," Baud said. "He was very coachable, adapted, made the changes he needed to change and he’s produced.
"I’m just really proud of him."
As soon as Statler became the source of his coach's pride, Panthers pitcher Cale Halpin regained composure and became the source of Wills' pride.
The sophomore right-hander bounced back from the shaky first to pitch five innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits and seven strikeouts.
"They got some good hits off of him and we lost a couple balls in the Sun, but I was proud of him," Wills said. "He was good to go, threw over 100 pitches after he closed out our game Tuesday (a 3-0 win against Momence) and he's been throwing well."
Halpin's run support was strengthened in the middle innings, where four of the Panthers' five runs in the third came with two outs on a Kaden Grivetti RBI single, Ethan Mack reaching on an error and an RBI single from Nathan States.
Wills raved about States' day from the eight-spot in the lineup, which also included a two-run single in the fourth and an RBI fielder's choice that got the team their first run in the second.
"Nathan States was huge in the eight spot ... it wasn't just our one, two and three-hitters," Wills said. "Gabe McHugh is hitting over .500 this season, but it wasn't his day with the bat today and other kids stepped up."
Momence softball's strong start continues
Over the past three seasons, the Momence softball team has held steady with a combined record just about even at 26-27, including a 7-5 mark in last year's shortened season.
And under the tutelage of first-year coach Calynn Toberman, the program has shown it's ready to take the next step, seeing its strong start to the spring continue with a 13-8 victory over Gardner-South Wilmington that saw the team improve to 7-4 and 5-0 in the River Valley Conference.
A six-run first inning kicked off when Aubrey Ogibovic was hit by a pitch and Makynzi Walk singled, both of whom were driven in on Lexi Hamann's RBI triple.
Hamann's three-bagger was followed by five-straight singles, including a two-run hit from Madi Kinz, before Walk walked with the bases loaded.
The Panthers pushed right back from what became a 7-0 deficit after a pair, pushing three across in the third and five in the fifth, highlighted by Aspen Lardi's RBI double, to tie the game at eight.
But those five runs were countered with a five-spot of its own from Momence that included a two-run double from Hamann and Britta Lindgren steal of home.
In her first year leading the charge for Momence, Toberman has seen girls return to the diamond for the first time since before COVID-19 join a core group of returning starters to create a new atmosphere around the program.
"Its been an absolute pleasure to watch the growth of this team in such a short time," Toberman said. "I have never coached a more determined, hard-working group of girls.
"As a coach you of course want to win games but more importantly, you want to develop your players on and off the softball field; this group makes that easy," she added. "This group is going to put Momence softball back on the map."
