Kankakee's game at Rich South Friday has been cancelled and ruled a Rich South forfeit.
The Stars' administration decided to cancel the game after altercations and fights involving players the past two weeks, including a fight in last week's game against Bloom in which multiple members of the team left the bench and several players were ejected.
By rule, Kankakee will be awarded a win for the game and will now sit at 4-1 on the season. Kays coach Derek Hart said the team still treated the week like a game week in regards to their practice regiment and will now take the weekend off.
"It sucks but it gives us a week to get healthy," Hart said. "We obviously wish we could have played, but it is what it is."
The Kays' next game will be next Friday, Oct. 4, against Thornridge. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. and is the school's Homecoming game.
