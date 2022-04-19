WILMINGTON — Whether it be legends of the game like Nolan Ryan and Pedro Martinez or Little Leaguers just learning the sport, it's common to see pitchers suddenly lose focus and command after allowing a gamechanging homerun.
But Wilmington freshman Kyle Farrell buckled down when times got tough.
After Cody Lunsford's solo homerun in the top of the sixth inning tied Tuesday's game between Herscher and the Wildcats at one, Farrell buckled back down, and after a Cade McCubbin RBI single in the bottom of the frame put the home team back ahead, shut the door on the Tigers for a 2-1 Wilmington victory.
"[Lunsford] got a hold of one, but I just had to keep going at them," Farrell said. "It was still a tie game and I knew my teammates would make plays, I knew we'd get another run, so I just had to hold them and throw strikes."
Farrell saw his thoughts materialize when McCubbin poked a liner through the right-center field gap to drive in Tim Mills for the go-ahead run as the Wildcats snapped a six-game skid to improve to 5-7 and 1-5 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
"I’m so proud of [Farrell] and we definitely needed that as a team," Wildcats coach Mike Bushnell said. "We were on quite a losing streak, and for us to steal that after we didn’t hit that well, for him to throw that game is huge."
Farrell and Herscher starter Clay Schultz were quick and efficient in their dueling complete game efforts in a game that only saw a Ryan Banas RBI double add to the scoreboard through five innings and was completed in one hour and five minutes.
"I was just going out, throwing, coming back and throwing again," Farrell said of the fast pace and battle of talented right-handers. "I like it fast and quick, so I enjoy this kind of game and it was enjoyable for me."
The game also looked as if it might be enjoyable for the Tigers when Lunsford's homer tied it back up, before McCubbin broke their hearts soon thereafter. But despite falling to 7-8 (1-5), Tigers coach Eric Regez didn't want Schultz's start to go unnoticed.
"He kept the ball down and we made some nice defensive plays behind him," Regez said of Schultz. "He kept it down and kept their hitters off-balance while throwing strikes.
"It was a great outing by him."
Farrell struck out eight Tigers, allowed three hits and walked two, allowing the lone earned run. Schultz allowed two earned runs on five hits, a strikeout and no walks.
Banas' double drove in Joe Pogliano, who singled. Mills doubled to get into scoring position for McCubbin's RBI single. Farrell added a single of his own. In addition to Lunsford's homer, Joe Holohan and Carter Hubert singled for the Tigers.
Herscher softball gets hot in road win at Wilmington
Herscher's softball team suffered an 11-7 loss at St. Joe-Ogden over the weekend, but Tigers coach Mike Cann was pleased with his offense's 16 hits in the losing effort.
Cann saw his Tigers tally even more hits in Tuesday's ICE clash at Wilmington, where the team strung together 22 hits, including the first-career varsity homeruns for RyLynn Adams and Kayne Nelson, in their 16-1 victory that saw the team improve to 10-3 (5-0).
"This carried over from Saturday ... the hitting is good and we're seeing some good pitching; [Wilmington] has two or three really good pitchers," Cann said. "Hitting is contagious and we’re getting quality at-bats, so we just wanna keep that rolling."
Mia Ruder set the table with a leadoff double to open the game as part of her four-hit day, something Allie Decman also accomplished, while Nelson, the team's seven-hitter, and Adams, the team's nine-hitter, both hit their first varsity homers in three-hit efforts, showing true balance through the Herscher order.
That stellar team-wide play is something Cann attributed to his three seniors — Ruder, Alison Hassett and Rylie Hartman — for the leadership abilities they've displayed on a team with five sophomores and three freshmen.
"They’re the go-to girls for anything," Cann said. "I lean on those three seniors for everything and they’re the best three seniors you could have.
"Hartman, Ruder and Hassett, each in their own way do things, whether it’s saying words after the game, in the dugout or between innings, they’re keeping it together and keeping us up."
Ruder was driven home in the first on a Hartman single, but the Wildcats quickly tied it back up in the bottom of the inning on Olivia Hansen's RBI single, before Hassett came in relief of freshman Anistin Hackley in the circle for an inning-ending strikeout.
Hackley and Hassett split duties in the circle, doing so with run support immediately again after a four-run second gave the Tigers a lead they would only build onto the rest of the way.
Wilmington saw its record even out at 5-5 (3-3) in a game where several players were either out with injury or returning to play from injury, which has created a mismatch of positional groupings coach Jack Skole has yet to employ, including in practices that have been washed away due to recent rains.
"What I don’t like is we got down on ourselves and carried it to the bats," Skole said. "But I have infielders playing outfield, outfielders in the infield; we’re all over the place so it’s hard to yell at the kids if they cover the wrong base or something because they’re still learning."
As the Wildcats look to get healthy, they'll hope to do so in time to stay in the battle for the top spot in one of the most competitive IHSA Class 2A conferences in the state, one that the Tigers currently find themselves leading.
"They’re going after it and that’s the important thing," Skole said. "We need to get through it and we’re just holding our breath, trying to survive.
"It’s just rough trying to do that in that stretch against teams like Herscher and Manteno."
Hackley earned the win by allowing an earned run on four hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings. Hassett fanned two and allowed a hit in 2 1/3 innings. Ruder was 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. Decman had four singles and scored. Adams was a triple shy of the cycle with four runs and three RBIs. Nelson homered, singled twice, scored twice and drove two runs in.
Anna Liaromatis went 2-for-3 and scored a run for the Wildcats. Aside from Hansen's RBI single, Reana DelAngel and Jaylee Mills each had singles.
The two baseball teams will complete their season series in Herscher at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the same time Herscher will host Newark in softball and Wilmington softball will visit Seneca.
