Manteno football

Manteno’s Carter Drazy, right, fakes a handoff to Nolan Worobey during last season's game at Peotone. Both pivotal Panthers from last season will look to be replaced this fall after their graduations last spring.

 Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

2022 Outlook

Head Coach: R.J. Haines (17th season)

Career Record: 93-93, 79-75 at Manteno

