Two college coaches, five high school coaches and seven middle school coaches officially were honored last week for their achievements during the 2021-22 season.
The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released its list of 2021-22 Coach of the Year honors, which is divided into six categories — men’s and women’s college, boys and girls high school and boys and girls middle school.
Leading the way at the collegiate level were Olivet Nazarene’s men’s basketball coach Nick Birkey and women’s basketball coach Lauren Glenn — two of the three NAIA coaches honored this year by the IBCA.
Birkey recently helped lead his men’s squad to a program-best 31 wins (31-4 overall), including a 19-game win streak that helped the Tigers make it to the final game of the opening round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament, where the Tigers suffered a 90-87 home loss to Grace College. His team also won its Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference for the fourth straight season (2019-22) as well as the CCAC Tournament championship.
For the women’s team, Glenn guided her Tigers to a 20-12 overall record, which marked her ninth time securing a 20-plus-win season in her 10-year tenure at ONU. The season ended in the 2022 NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round with a 97-66 loss to Marian.
At the high school level, five area coaches were honored — Milford boys coach Dave Caldwell, Herscher boys coach Brent Offill, Kankakee boys coach Chris Pickett, Peotone girls coach Steve Strough and Watseka girls coach Barry Bauer.
Caldwell, Offill and Pickett each helped their respective squads secure the area’s deepest postseason runs by guiding their teams to the sectional semifinals before being eliminated. Caldwell led Milford to a 25-10 record; followed closely by Offill, who went 25-9; and Pickett, who led his Kays to a 23-8 record.
Strough received the IBCA honors after helping lead the Blue Devils to set a new single-season school record with 26 wins, including a perfect 14-0 bid in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. His team eventually fell in the regional championship in a six-point loss to Prairie Central, giving him a 26-5 overall record in 2022. Bauer led his Warriors to a 25-5 overall record before the team fell short in the sectional semifinal round to St. Thomas More.
Additionally, seven middle school coaches from the area were honored. For seventh grade girls, Megan Graham, of Reed-Custer; and Abigail Toepper, of Manteno, were selected. Tom Conroy, of Dwight, was honored as a seventh grade boys.
Toepper led her Panthers squad to a fourth-place finish in IESA Class 7-3A after concluding the season 20-5 overall. Graham’s squad finished 17-6 after an Elite Eight appearance and loss to Manteno at state.
Conroy’s squad finished 17-5 with regional and sectional titles before falling to the eventual state champion, Decatur Robertson, in the quarterfinal round of IESA Class 7-2A state.
Two eighth grade boys coaches — Jerry Stam, of St. Anne; and Andrew Nicholos, of Bishop McNamara — and two eighth grade girls coaches — Alicia Sobodas, of Manteno; and Anthony Videka, of Cissna Park — were also local selections.
Nicholos guided the Fightin’ Irish to a 23-3 record and second-place finish in the IESA Class 8-2A state finals. Stam led his Cardinals squad to an Elite Eight appearance in Class 2A state before finishing the season 21-5 overall.
Videka led Cissna Park to a 24-1 record to finish as the IESA Class 8-1A runner ups after a 40-33 loss to state champion Sigel St. Michael’s. Sobodas helped Manteno’s eighth grade girls team finish fourth in IESA Class 8-3A state after compiling an 18-5 overall record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.