Jeff Fenton

Central athletic director Jeff Fenton, center, talks to the girls golf team during practice at Oak Springs Golf Course in St. Anne in 2020. Fenton, the athletic director at Central since 2008, is one of four area athletic directors who retired or took new jobs this summer.

 Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer

As school years come and go, so do the students at those schools. The constant from year to year is the group of faculty and staff that keep the schools going, from administration to teachers to athletic departments.

Four area schools are seeing longtime pillars of their athletic departments leaving their familiar athletic director roles, allowing four new athletic directors to fill their footsteps.

Beecher, Central, St. Anne and Tri-Point will be introducing new athletic directors this upcoming season, with many of the former administration members noting they will be staying around in the building in less time-consuming roles, while still serving the communities they’ve become familiar with.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you