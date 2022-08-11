President and director of The Vipers Track Club Marques Lowe was more than pleased with the way his track and field student-athletes competed in the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships in Sacramento, Ca., this past July.

Having totaled 66 qualified boys and girls student-athletes, Lowe expected to return to Kankakee County with 20 athletes reaching All-American status. Yet luckily for Lowe and his Vipers, his squad blew away his expectations as he and his club returned with 25 All-Americans and one national title, with seven of those All-American achievements being earned by student-athletes hailing from the Daily Journal coverage area.

“Bringing 25 All-Americans back to Illinois at a very competitive National Junior Olympics championships is a blessing,” Lowe said. “The athletes worked hard for their moment and they exceeded my expectations.

