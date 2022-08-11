Vipers track and field coach Marques Lowe celebrates with his women's 17/18-year-old 4-by-100-meter relay team, which claimed fifth overall in the 2022 USATF Junior Olympics in Sacramento last month. Pictured from left to right, Nevaeh Lowe, Makaya Phillips, Marques Lowe, Brianna Dixon and Alyssa Williams.
Submitted photo
Vipers Track and Field coach Marques Lowe poses with Kankakee's Jayon Morrow, who was named an All-American three times at last month's USATF Junior Olympics in Sacramento.
President and director of The Vipers Track Club Marques Lowe was more than pleased with the way his track and field student-athletes competed in the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships in Sacramento, Ca., this past July.
Having totaled 66 qualified boys and girls student-athletes, Lowe expected to return to Kankakee County with 20 athletes reaching All-American status. Yet luckily for Lowe and his Vipers, his squad blew away his expectations as he and his club returned with 25 All-Americans and one national title, with seven of those All-American achievements being earned by student-athletes hailing from the Daily Journal coverage area.
“Bringing 25 All-Americans back to Illinois at a very competitive National Junior Olympics championships is a blessing,” Lowe said. “The athletes worked hard for their moment and they exceeded my expectations.
“The smiles at the end of the meet was worth every second of the grind this season. They will be back for more next year in Eugene, Ore.”
Competing on the national stage as one of three teams out of Illinois, The Vipers Track Club displayed exactly why it belonged to be amongst the nation’s best by having multiple boy and girls student-athletes finish in the top-eight of their respective events to earn All-American honors.
“Illinois had an amazing showing,” Lowe said. “I think we had 7-8 national titles from the state of Illinois alone, which I think is pretty big for the state and track and field in general.
“The fact they were able to go out there and compete with the best and knowing our state has some of the best athletes in the nation is amazing, but a lot of those athletes are from the Vipers and Kankakee County.”
Of the 66 student-athletes who made the trip to The Sunshine State as Vipers, five of them were local. Those five individuals were Josiah Jones of Bradley-Bourbonnais; Andrew McTaggart of Watseka; and Jayon Morrow, Nevaeh Lowe and Tyrice Bender Jr., of Kankakee, with Jones, Morrow, Nevaeh Lowe and Bender Jr. earning All-American status.
Leading the way for the area was none other than Kankakee standout Morrow. The Kays sprinter was joined by Cedric Sabin (Urbana), Ronald Baker III (Champaign Central) and Josiah Brown (Judah Christian) for the 15/16-year-old division 4-by-400-meter relay race.
The foursome went on to trim their seed time down by 10 seconds to help themselves secure a national championship victory with a time three minutes and 19.46 seconds and best second-place finisher Drive Phase Track Club ‘A’ by 0.082 seconds.
The title victory was not only the Vipers first national championship since 2017, but it also came at the expense of the team who kept Morrow and Sabin from claiming a national title last summer in the same event.
“I think Jayon having more experience and everyone [in our relay] getting faster was the key difference from last year’s group who finished second,” Lowe said. “...I was happy that they were able to win it because it doesn’t get any better than that.”
The feeling of being able to seek revenge all while being able to be crowned a national champion is a feeling that Morrow will forever remember due to the heartbreak Drive Phase Track Club ‘A’ caused him a year earlier.
“It felt good to become a national champion because it was a long time coming,” Morrow said. “Coming into that race it was the same team that beat us last year in the 4-by-400-meter relay and so all of their runners returned back.
“We lost two of our runners from last year and so it was unfinished business on our end.”
In addition to helping secure the Vipers only national title in this year’s USATF Junior Olympics Morrow also claimed All-American status in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes in the boys 15/16 division. The junior claimed fourth overall in the 200 meter dash (22.5 seconds) and fifth in the 100 meter dash (11.16 seconds), helping him total the most top-eight (three) finishes amongst his area teammates. To earn All-American status, participants must have finished in the top eight of their events.
In addition to Morrow’s success on the track the Vipers had multiple other local top-five finishes. Josiah Jones of Bradley-Bourbonnais helped claim a second-place finish in the men’s 17/18 division 4-by-800-meter relay (7:58.31).
Rounding out the local All-Americans was Kankakee sprinter Tyrice Bender Jr., who, along with Jones, finished eighth overall in the men’s 17/18 division 4-by-400-meter relay with by claiming a time of three minutes and 20.20 seconds.
Kankakee’s Nevaeh Lowe finished as the only area girl to reach All-American status by finishing fifth overall in the women’s 17/18 division of the 4-by-100-meter relay (47.08 seconds).
“Becoming an All-American shows what I’m capable of,” Nevaeh Lowe said of her fifth-place finish. “It shows the potential that I have because I didn’t think it was possible even though it wasn’t individually, but with my teammates.
“It showed me a lot about myself and my character.”
McTaggart finished 15th in the 15/16 3000 meter distance race (9:47.48).
With another successful trip to the USATF Junior Olympics under its belt the Vipers club is seemingly only looking to expand as it gets more and more exposure at the national level. Yet, as more and more student-athletes become interested in taking their talents to coach Lowe and the Vipers, it will be become more difficult to earn a spot given the steady rise in numbers over the last few seasons.
“We went from 71 club members last year to 99 total this year,” Lowe said. “So this was our largest year ever for the Vipers track club and I think it’s going to continue to grow, but I probably won’t let the numbers grow past 100 because it’s hard to manage.”
