Former Wilmington High School standout Tanner Roark has been earning plenty of travel miles the past year.
After he was traded from the Washington Nationals to the Cincinnati Reds last winter, Roark will again be on the move, as he was dealt from Cincinnati to the Oakland Athletics in a move made just hours ahead of Wednesday’s MLB trade deadline.
The Reds will receive prospect Jameson Hannah in return.
Roark, a 2005 Wilmington graduate, has a 6-7 record and 4.24 earned run average in 21 starts this season. In his career, he is 70-61 with a 3.66 ERA.
