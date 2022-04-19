When the NFL Draft starts April 28, it will begin the official realization of lifelong dreams for many incoming prospects.
As national sports media begins to ramp up its draft coverage on highly coveted NCAA Division I players who are projected to become either Day 1 or Day 2 picks, many sports analysts and other sports media members tend to forget about the unsung heroes of the smaller college football programs who likely will go undrafted and be picked up as undrafted free agents, players who comprise about one-third of NFL rosters.
One of those hopefuls just looking for an opportunity is Manteno native Gavin Zimbelman, who just finished one of the greatest quarterbacking careers in NCAA Division III history at Aurora University.
Zimbelman, a 2017 Manteno graduate, recently shined at his Pro Day at Northern Illinois University on March 30, when the Chicago Bears were in attendance to evaluate his play after he amassed 46 touchdown passes to just eight interceptions during his 2021 senior season.
His stellar season even helped him finish as a Gagliardi Trophy finalist for the second time in his career, which is the Division III equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
The Bears were impressed enough with Zimbelman’s performance they invited him to their local Pro Day on April 8.
“It was definitely cool to see the facilities and whatnot,” Zimbelman said. “I got a lot of one-on-one time with the coaching staff, so it was a great experience overall, and I know I’m definitely fortunate to get the opportunity being that I’m a Division III player.
“I think I did the best I could with the opportunity, and now it just comes down to praying that the Bears give me a call back and I get a chance to be signed as an undrafted free agent and go from there.”
Zimbelman is working to finish his Master’s for an MBA with a focus in Sports Management at Aurora and also is training with Manteno trainer Eric McElroy to help better prepare himself for his professional aspirations.
“McElroy has trained me over the past years, and he has got my body to where it is now,” Zimbelman said. “McElroy has put me into a position to excel, so I’m thankful for what he’s done for me over the years training me, and I’m just excited for what’s to come.”
Rightfully so, Zimbelman has had a decorated college football career, as he has amassed a total of 133 touchdown passes to 38 interceptions to go along with 20 rushing touchdowns during his five-year career at Aurora University.
His play even led to numerous accolades that honor efforts on and off the field, such as CoSIDA First-Team All-America team, Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Offensive Player of the Year and All-Conference and NACC and Spartan Man of the Year Awards, amongst many others.
Although there are concerns about his height — Zimbelman is only 5-foot-10 — he believes that shouldn’t get in the way of an opportunity.
“I think the film doesn’t lie,” Zimbelman said. “I’ve been getting it done throughout my entire career being just 5-foot-10, and so I think at the end of the day, if you can play the game at a high level, then it can translate as you progress throughout your career.”
Only time will tell if Zimbelman will be given an opportunity to make his NFL dreams come true.
“It would definitely be an opportunity of a lifetime to be able to get picked up by my hometown team [Chicago Bears],” Zimbelman said. “I know that I’ll bring my best to the organization and just make the most of the opportunity, which I’ve been doing my entire career since high school and college.”
