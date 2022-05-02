For years, student-athletes and sports fanatics have believed the only way to make it professionally in a desired sport is by paving your legacy through high school and college with hopes the tape will be enough to take you to the next level.
In an ever-growing society captivated by social media, there are numerous routes an individual can take in order to reach their professional aspirations, especially when it comes to football.
Take Travalle Calvin, a 2017 Manteno graduate, for example. After sporting Panther purple on the gridiron, Calvin went on to play wide receiver at Iowa Central Community College in 2018 before transferring a year later to Doane University in Crete, Neb. The wideout’s time at Doane was cut short after Calvin decided to opt out of college after his sophomore season.
“After transferring to Doane University in 2019, I kind of just left college because the coaches kept getting fired, and my scholarship was going to get taken away,” he said. “So, I just quit college to pursue my professional dreams.”
Calvin’s decision to leave college forced his hand to get jobs working in a warehouse and then at a Party City before he came across an Instagram post by Quavo, a member of the platinum rap group Migos, that completely changed his life.
“I came across this Fan Controlled Football League on Quavo’s Instagram page,” Calvin said. “It was a professional football league, and ... I didn’t want to go to a semi-professional league.”
Calvin went to the initial tryout in Atlanta, where he turned enough heads to get an invite to a follow up in Houston, where he signed his contract.
Unlike the traditional NFL, the FCF is a league designed to cater to its football fanatics by allowing them to control the on field play calling by voting for certain plays off the FCF app or in its live twitch streams.
It’s a condensed version of the pigskin game by fielding a 7-on-7 look with 3-man offensive lines and no kickoffs, punts or goal posts. Playing on a 50-yard field, teams start on their own 10-yard line and drive 40 yards for a score before opting to gain the extra one- or two-point conversion that’s decided in a 1-on-1 battle with a receiver and defensive back.
“If you’ve ever played Madden’s ‘The Yard,’ it’s like that scenery,” Calvin said. “There’s seven people on the field; you get power plays that give you a fifth down, etc. ... It’s a man-amongst-boys game because you have to be a competitor to play in this league.”
The newly professional wideout already has seen huge success playing in the second inaugural season of the FCF. Being that players are re-drafted each week by fan votes, players can expect to play for any of the eight FCF teams during any given week, unless a player receives the franchise tag as Calvin did after his Week 2 performance.
After originally being drafted in the sixth round (48th overall) by the Knights of Degens in Week 1, Calvin then was re-drafted into the first round (7th overall) to the Shoulda Been Stars before getting franchise tagged by the Stars in Week 3. This tag is similar to the one used in the NFL, which gives the team the power to retain a certain player for another year as Calvin gets to remain with the Stars for the rest of this season.
“It definitely was an honor to get franchised because I went from the sixth round to the first round to being franchise-tagged,” Calvin said.
The honor came after the 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver hauled in four catches for 59 yards and a score during the Stars’ 24-6 Week 2 victory against The Beasts.
“Catching my first professional touchdown reception was definitely bittersweet because it was my first start and I was on a new team,” Calvin said. “That was the first week I played on the Stars, and so it was a surreal experience.
“To get franchise tagged after that was even bigger,” he added.
Calvin said he hopes his success in the FCF can give him the chance to take his game to an even higher level once he completes two seasons.
“The feeling of playing in the FCF is definitely a great environment,” Calvin said. “We [have] players like [former Heisman Trophy winner] Johnny Manziel and [Pro Football Hall of Fame member] Terrell Owens, who are big-time names, and so it’s a growing professional league.
“It’s my first step toward going professional ... so, it’s a stepping stone because I definitely want to go to either the NFL or CFL. ... This is just the start.”
