For the third year in a row, former Kankakee Community College men's basketball player LaMont Robinson, who played under the legendary coach Denny Lehnus for the 1981-82 season, has been nominated with NBA legends such as Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.
The Comedy King of Basketball and the 2019 inductee of the American Basketball Hall of Fame who was affectionately known as Showboat Robinson, moved on to Central State University after his time at KCC.
Robinson's playing career spanned for 28 years, playing professionally overseas and playing barnstorming basketball to over 75 countries. He also played in over 3,000 games with the Harlem Globetrotters, Legend the Great Meadowlark Lemon teams and with his own teams, Showboat Robinson's Harlem Road Kings and Showboat Robinson's Harlem Clowns.
Robinson said this is such a great honor to be the only non-NBA player on this year list and to be in the company with such players like Kobe Bryant.
"I feel like I have already been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame," Robinson said. "Just being nominated not just once but for three years in a row is a blessing.
"I look at all the great players that played in the NBA that haven't even been nominated, so for me, who didn't play in the NBA, I am so honored and I owe a lot of this to coach Lehnus and his coaching."
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the highly anticipated list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2020, including several high-profile first-time nominees including Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Tamika Catchings and Swin Cash.
A first look at the list of eligible nominees was provided by The Jump on ESPN, hosted by Rachel Nichols, Zach Lowe, Kendrick Perkins and Class of 2010 Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.
A press conference announcing the Finalists from the North American and Women's committee for the Class of 2020 will be held during NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Friday, February 14th in Chicago.
The entire Class of 2020, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta in early April.
The enshrinement ceremony will take place in Springfield, Mass., August 29, 2020.
