Dylan Dodd, a former Kankakee Community College pitcher, throws a pitch in a 2021 game for Southeast Missouri State University. Dodd made the Atlanta Braves' opening day roster and will make his Major League debut at St. Louis April 4.

 Courtesy of Southest Missouri Strategic Communicaions

Daily Journal staff report

Dylan Dodd’s next step of his professional journey is complete.

Dodd, a member of the Kankakee Community College baseball team in 2017 and 2018, was informed Sunday he earned a spot on the Atlanta Braves’ opening day roster.

