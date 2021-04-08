AJ Storr knew he had the chance to find a home at a high-major college basketball program after high school. And after moving west last summer, the former Kankakee standout will return to his home state after he committed to the University of Illinois Wednesday.
Storr, who reclassified from the Class of 2021 to 2022 last summer, played for two seasons at Kankakee before moving last summer first to Las Vegas and then to Arizona.
Since his reclassification and move, Storr, a former Daily Journal All-Area selection, saw his recruiting stock rise. He secured several NCAA Division I offers, including the likes of Virginia Tech, Ole Miss and Iona, coached by legend Rick Pitino, before announcing his commitment on Twitter Wednesday.
Storr is a three-star recruit and 22nd-ranked shooting guard in the Class of 2022 according to recruiting database rivals.com.
