Matt Littrell, right, stands with Kankakee Community College baseball coach and athletic director Todd Post Saturday after Littrell was honored for his recent induction into the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IV Hall of Fame. Littrell helped lead the Cavaliers to the 2017 NJCAA Division II World Series and was named MVP of the tournament, recording a record 15 RBIs.
“A familiar announcement every game for two years during 2016-2017 spring seasons, batting lead-off for the Cavaliers, second baseman, number 13, Matt Littrell.” Roy Cordes, the longtime voice of Kankakee Community College, exuberantly breathed into the microphone Saturday afternoon.
Prior to the Cavalers' doubleheader sweep of Bryant & Stratton College, the program held a ceremony for Littrell, a member of the 2017 National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series championship team at KCC, for his recent induction into the NJCAA Region IV Hall of Fame.
Littrell, a standout on the diamond at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where he graduated in 2015, was a two-year starter KCC in 2016 and 2017.
He was a key member of the 2017 squad as the starting second baseman and leadoff hitter. Littrell was named the MVP of the National Tournament and still holds the record for 15 RBIs in the tournament and was also named the Best Defensive Player of the National Tournament.
That national tournament run was reflective of an entire 2017 season in which Littrell was a first-team All-Region IV and Academic All-American. He transferred to Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio, where he was an All-Greatlakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player 2018 and 2019. He received his bachelor’s degree from Ashland in 2019.
“You will not find a better teammate or person than Matt Littrell — he had a tremendous career at KCC that culminated in a national championship," KCC head baseball coach and athletic director Todd Post said. "He took his play to the next level at the world series, both offensively and defensively.”
Littrell joined KCC baseball alumni Bryce Redeker and Casey Fletcher, as well as Post, as members of the Region IV Hall of Fame. He currently lives in Bradley with his wife Lauren and is an assistant branch manager for Enterprise Rentals and is a former player for the Beecher Muskies of the National Amateur Baseball Federation.
