After spending a little time in the sun at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., former Bradley-Bourbonnais defensive back Pete Zuccollo is headed back to the middle of the map — more specifically his home state of Illinois.
Zuccollo has signed to play football for Illinois State University and will waste no time getting to Bloomington-Normal, opting to enroll early and begin his Redbird career next month.
Originally a member of the Class of 2020 when he left Bradley-Bourbonnais in 2019, Zuccollo was able to get his senior season in with the IMG White team in fall 2019 before graduating the next spring. But a post-graduate program at IMG allowed the safety to begin college courses through the academy while also playing four games in a COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, during which he had four interceptions in four games.
With the Redbirds, Zuccollo will be a member of a squad that reached the NCAA Division I Football Championship Series (formerly known as 1-AA) quarterfinals in 2019 and will begin the delayed 2020 season Feb. 21, a season in which he’ll be eligible to play in.
The Daily Journal caught up with Zuccollo on his way home to learn what brought him back to Illinois and how his time at IMG went.
What was it about Illinois State that made you want to play and go to school in Bloomington? Had you been hoping to return to the area for college?
I’m just a Midwest kid at heart, and [head football] coach [Brock] Spack has a great football program. I just felt like this was the best move for me, my academics and my football career.
You spent the fall in IMG’s post-graduate program. What were you able to do both academically and athletically during the semester?
I was able to take college courses and ... didn’t lose any college eligibility and was able to work on my game this semester for the spring in 2021.
How much did an extra year both in the classroom and on the field help your recruiting process?
It helped me in the classroom because I was able to get some credits before I went to college, and I was able to go to practice every day and work on my craft. Me staying for this post graduate year helped my recruiting process a lot.
Your parents made the move to Florida with you. How much did you enjoy them being able to still come watch you play, and what was the biggest benefit for you in having them nearby?
It was awesome having my parents down here and coming out to my games every weekend. I was able to live with my parents and go to football every day, so it was awesome for me and my family.
Were there ever moments you had at IMG when you wish you had stayed at Bradley-Bourbonnais? How much have you stayed in touch with your classmates and teammates?
I would get homesick sometimes, but I knew it was best for me to be down here at IMG. I still talk to my classmates all the time and am able to see them from time to time, too.
What was it like playing football during a pandemic? What was the biggest adjustment you had to make, whether as an individual or as a team?
The biggest adjustment was honestly just the mask procedures we had to follow. Masks must be worn all the time to avoid direct contact with one another. it was super important to the team we avoided outbreak so we could play this season.
Do you feel fortunate you were able to get a partial schedule in? Would you have preferred waiting until the spring and having a better chance at a full slate, or are you glad you played when you did?
I’m glad we played when we did because I wanted to go to college as an early enrollee in spring 2021, so this worked out perfectly for me.
Did your familiarity with the area help with the lack of in-person recruiting contact when you made your decision to go to Illinois State?
Oh, for sure; it was definitely a big part of my recruiting process this semester. Illinois was where I was leaning from the start, but this kind of boosted it up some more for me to go back to my home state.
You’ll be starting school at Illinois State in just a couple of weeks. What are you most excited for in terms of getting started a semester early?
I just cant wait to get there and get to work. This has been a dream of mine since I was little, and now that it’s here, I cant wait for it to begin.
